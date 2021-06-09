Which is the best camping tool set?

Camping tool sets should provide you with nearly everything you need to collect firewood, use the restroom and stay safe while camping.

Camping tool set

Nothing beats sitting by a campfire with your friends and family, somewhere deep in the woods while you tell each other stories. Of course, camping trips aren’t perfect; things can go wrong, and when they do, you’ll need a set of capable tools to get your trip back on track.

The tools you take with you will be different depending on whether you’re tent or RV camping, and there is a range of other factors to consider.

Which tools do you need for camping?

If you’re camping in a tent, you’ll likely need a flashlight, an ax for firewood (if you’re allowed to collect your own wood where you’re camping), a shovel for a restroom and a knife for nearly everything else. Depending on the activities you plan on engaging in, you may also find yourself in need of a compass, rope, flint or other niche tools.

If you’re camping in an RV, you’re going to need a flashlight, a socket set, a level and more. Camping in an RV combines the appliances of a home with the tires and axles of a large truck, so your tool set should contain household tools, as well as those that you may need if you have to change a tire on your RV or truck. Still, this doesn’t mean you won’t need camping essentials like a flashlight and firestarter.

Do you want a tool set or a multi-tool?

Depending on how long you’re camping and the amenities you bring with you, carting around a tool kit might feel like overkill. Multi-tools offer most of the same tools you’ll find in a tool kit but in a convenient handheld design. If you opt for a multi-tool, you’ll want to ensure the tools adequately lock into place while in use.

How much will camping tool sets cost you?

The cost of camping tools can vary depending on what you need. If you need a tool set for RV camping, you can expect to spend between $65-$100. If you’re looking for a survival gear kit for tent camping, it will cost you between $20-$80. If you decide you don’t need a tool kit and opt for a multi-tool, you can spend as little as $30 or as much as $100, depending on the brand.

Best camping tool sets

Best tent camping tool sets

KOSIN Survival Gear and Equipment Emergency Survival Kit

This impressive survival kit has a seemingly endless list of uses. KOSIN’s kit includes a thermal blanket, fire starter, wire saw and flashlight — not to mention the multi-use saber card and paracord bracelet. This kit doesn’t include a hand shovel, so if you need to dig a latrine, you’ll have to purchase that separately.

Sunkoon Camping Kit

Sunkoon’s stylish survival kit comes with a shovel, an ax, a whistle, a compass, a knapper, a bottle opener and a storage pouch with a shoulder strap. The shovel and other instruments in the kit are easy to assemble and surprisingly affordable. The handles on the shovel and ax feel durable and have a tactical appeal to them.

LIANTRAL Camping Survival Kit

This option comes with a shovel, a sickle and a sheath. This kit is built to last and functions well. It comes with a lifetime warranty. The handle is made of high-carbon, and is resistant to rusting, oxidizing and wear-and-tear.

Best RV camping tool sets

REXBETI 217-Piece Tool Kit

This enormous tool kit has everything you need for your RV, all the way from a simple bubble level to a set of clamps should you need them. The tools snap into place nicely, and the kit’s organization is impeccable. REXBETI’s handy tool kit even includes wire strippers, should you find yourself having electrical issues while camping.

Dedeo Cordless Drill Tool Kit

Dedeo’s convenient 60-piece kit comes with a cordless drill, which can be handy for several reasons, namely if you find yourself needing to lower your scissor jacks manually. This convenient kit also comes with a level and several precision screwdrivers that you’ll likely find yourself using all the time.

Anvil ⅜-inch Drive SAE and Metric Home Tool Kit

This 137-piece portable tool kit has nearly everything you’ll need while camping in an RV, including a level, an adjustable wrench, ten metric wrenches, a socket set and more. Although this is a great starter tool kit, many users felt the case, and some of the tools are not built to last.

Best multi-tool for camping

Leatherman Wave Multi-tool

Leatherman is known for making quality multi-tools, and the Wave is one of their best. This durable multi-tool contains needle-nose and regular pliers, in addition to a bottle opener, can opener, knife and 13 other tools.

Gerber Armbar Drive 7-in-1 Multi-Tool

Gerber’s compact-but-sturdy multi-tool has a screwdriver with a two-sided bit, an awl, a bottle opener, a knife and more. The tools lock well and stand the test of time.

RoverTac Multitool Camping Accessories

This handy multi-tool is equipped with everything from a hatchet to a hammer to a pair of pliers. RoverTac’s compact tool fits in the palm of your hand and offers nearly everything you need for a camping trip.

Rose Kuli Camping Accessories Hatchet Multitool

This 18-in-1 multi-tool is crafted with stainless steel and has an attractive wooden handle. This multi-tool may be small, but it’s heavier than you might think due to the tough build quality of the hammer and ax head.

