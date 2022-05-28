Which Mountain Hardwear sleeping bags are best?

Mountain Hardwear is a brand known for its mountaineering roots. If you want to test your limits and your sleeping bag’s. It’s a great brand to bring with you. With bags going well below zero, you’ll be warm no matter your conditions. Try the Mountain Hardwear Lamina: 15F Synthetic sleeping bag for a great all-around bag.

What to know before you buy a Mountain Hardwear sleeping bag

Weather and warmth

Mountain Hardwear doesn’t make sleeping bags rated above 40 degrees. For some campers, even their winter temperatures don’t drop below 40 often. If you don’t camp in lower temperatures, this may not be the best fit for you.

As with all sleeping bags, you want to pay attention to the weather you camp in when selecting down or synthetic bags. What does the weather look like where you are? Could you cowboy camp? Do you need to stay in your tent to keep out of the rain? In wetter climates, down doesn’t tend to do as well as synthetic alternatives.

Size and packed size

Colder weather bags tend to be bulkier because of their insulation. Some Mountain Hardwear sleeping bags are good for backpacking. Plenty of them, however, will have a larger packed size than most backpackers will want. Those bags may fit a car camper’s needs perfectly.

How do you sleep?

Mountain Hardwear makes mummy bags for colder weather. That’s all you get from this brand, and it does it well. If you’re someone who tosses and turns or sleeps especially warmly, these bags may not be a great fit. This may be a perfect choice if you like the mummy style and tend to sleep a little colder.

What to look for in a quality Mountain Hardwear sleeping bag

Fit

Some mummy bags tend to have a bit more room around the hips and are meant for campers who usually sleep on the colder side. If that’s you, you don’t have to settle for an ill-fitting bag. If you’re on the slimmer side, regular mummy bags tend to have a bit more of a trim cut that will fit you better.

Element protection

Yes, you want to make sure your bag can hold up to the elements. However, if you run into trouble and need to bundle up until help arrives, you want a sleeping bag rated well enough to keep you warm and safe while you wait.

Weight

Bags rated for colder temperatures will be heavier. There’s really no getting around that unless you’re willing to pay for a combination of warmth and weight, which doesn’t come cheap. That said, most campers are unlikely to be bothered by a heavier bag unless you’re someone who camps avidly.

How much you can expect to spend on a Mountain Hardwear sleeping bag

These bags start around $100 and can get up towards $900. While the hardcore adventurer may find the higher prices worth it, the average backpacker can get a good Mountain Hardwear bag for under $300.

Sleeping bag FAQ

How do I store a sleeping bag?

A. Remove your bag from its stuff sack and make sure it’s fully dry and free from debris. From there, you want to find a large, breathable storage sack to hold it. Your bag may have come with one. You can use a laundry bag if it’s breathable, or you can buy a sack made for keeping your sleeping bag. If you have the room and you have loops on the bottom of your bag, you can put two nails in the wall and hang the bag that way as an alternative. Whatever you do, make sure it’s stored in a cool, dry room.

How do I know what temperature rating I need?

A. Temperature ratings on sleeping bags can be misleading. The rating on your bag is one of three things: comfort, limit and survival. Sometimes, brands put the limit rating in the bag’s name to make it seem better than it is. Make sure to read the description to see what the rating is actually for. As a rule, cold sleepers may want a bag rated 10 degrees colder than expected. Warm sleepers can get away with five degrees or even less, depending on preference.

What are the best Mountain Hardwear sleeping bags to buy?

Top Mountain Hardwear sleeping bag

Mountain Hardwear Lamina: 15F Synthetic

What you need to know: This bag works well for shoulder seasons or places with colder summers.

What you’ll love: If you like to get out as many days as possible, a 15-degree bag is a great one to have in your arsenal. This is a true 15-degree bag; most sleepers will be comfortable to that temperature. Available in short, regular and long sizes.

What you should consider: This bag is cozy, but it comes at the cost of weight. This comes in just under 3.5 pounds and doesn’t pack down particularly small.

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry

Top Mountain Hardwear sleeping bag for the money

Mountain Hardwear Bozeman: 15F Synthetic

What you need to know: If you like the Lamina but don’t love the price, here’s another bag around half the cost.

What you’ll love: This keeps you nice and warm without the price tag penalty of the Lamina. The foot box is cozy and cold sleepers will appreciate that. A draft collar keeps the heat tucked in, and the stuff sack is lined, doubling as a pillow.

What you should consider: This is a full pound heavier than the Lamina. You could backpack with it, but it’s better for car camping.

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry

Worth checking out

Mountain Hardwear Phantom Alpine Sleeping Bag: 30F Down

What you need to know: For the serious alpinist, this bag packs down small and keeps you warm.

What you’ll love: With a unique two-way zipper construction on both sides, you don’t have to fumble to get in and out of your sleeping bag. This bag is light at under 2 pounds in all versions. It comes in a short, regular and long options.

What you should consider: It’s a pricey bag.

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry

