Photographers rely on their cameras, but cameras can only do so much without the right gear. From carrying bags, tripods and flashes to more advanced gear, most photographers spend years building up the camera accessories they need to succeed. World Photography Day is coming around again, and anyone who shoots photos can attest to how important a camera’s accessories are for creating the perfect photo.

Whether you’re just starting out or you’re getting paid for your photos, upgrading camera accessories can give you more options and opportunities when shooting.

Camera accessory must-haves

Camera bag

Camera bags are a necessity for avid photographers. These can help protect your camera and other accessories when you’re not using them. They come in many forms, ranging from small handbags to large backpacks designed to hold cameras and their accessories. Additionally, many photographers shooting in questionable conditions prefer weatherproof or waterproof backpacks. These can offer even more protection from the elements.

Tripod

Tripods are ideal for anyone shooting videos or photos. These devices let you place the camera in a fixed spot using a connection to the top surface of the tripod. This can be useful for using cameras with a timer, holding a steady angle for better still photos with a quick shutter speed or shooting video without having to worry about shaky hands.

Flash

Light plays a major role in photography, and locations that are even remotely dim can ruin your pictures. The most common solution is a flash, which lights up the area in front of the camera as the picture is being taken. A flash is an affordable camera upgrade that can give you the option to shoot in a much wider range of lighting conditions.

Other accessories

While camera bags, tripods and flashes are probably the most important camera accessories, you can find several other devices that will help improve your photography. You might also consider other lenses, straps or, for those shooting video with audio, camera microphones. Still, the number of camera accessories available is nearly endless, so it’s worth considering what devices might work best for the types of photos you’re hoping to shoot.

Best camera bags

Top camera bag

Tarion Pro Camera Backpack and Large Camera Bag With Laptop Compartment

What you need to know: This waterproof camera backpack has tons of space for a laptop and other camera accessories, and it even has a strap for carrying a tripod.

What you’ll love: This camera backpack has a huge capacity, offering enough room for one or two cameras and up to five lenses. It’s also completely weather resistant and includes a thick, protective pad lining, so you don’t have to worry about damaging your camera in transit.

What you should consider: Some buyers preferred regular pockets to these stitched-in pockets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top camera bag for the money

Amazon Basics Large DSLR Gadget and Camera Bag

What you need to know: Although backpacks are usually preferred to smaller bags, this is a great budget option for those who only need minimal space for their cameras.

What you’ll love: This includes a basic set of Velcro handles and a comfortable shoulder strap. It also includes two exterior zipper pockets, a small sleeve for tablets and a few small interior pockets. It also has a stylish orange interior that most buyers love.

What you should consider: This doesn’t have enough room for those with multiple cameras and accessories.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best camera tripods

Top camera tripod

Vanguard Alta Pro 2-plus Aluminum Tripod With Grip Head and Multiangle Center Column

What you need to know: This premium tripod is versatile and features a super sturdy build with stability that won’t have you questioning your camera’s durability.

What you’ll love: Despite being a robust option, this tripod is super easy to set up. It’s compatible with an array of DSLR cameras from Sony, Nikon, Canon and other brands, and it only weighs 5.3 pounds, making it fairly easy to transport.

What you should consider: Some opted for Vanguard’s higher-end tripods rather than this one.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top camera tripod for the money

Amazon Basics 60-inch Lightweight Tripod With Bag

What you need to know: This is an affordable tripod option that doesn’t sacrifice reliability, offering a more durable construction than most at this price point.

What you’ll love: Buyers love this tripod’s price, but it also offers up to 6.6 pounds in camera weight and up to 60 inches of height. It also has two bubble view levels, and the head lets users tilt and swivel the camera at three angle points.

What you should consider: The bag for this tripod doesn’t have any protective padding.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best camera flashes

Top camera flash

Canon Speedlite 430EX III-RT Camera Flash

What you need to know: This flash works with most Canon, Nikon and other-brand cameras. It’s suitable for shots up to 141 feet away.

What you’ll love: This flash uses AA batteries and features an easy-to-use control panel that most photographers can pick up quickly. It also includes a dot-matrix LCD and a multi-setting dial for optimal versatility.

What you should consider: This flash has limited functionality with non-Canon DSLR cameras.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top camera flash for the money

Powerextra Flash Speedlite Flash With 2.4G Wireless Trigger

What you need to know: This flash is more affordable than most, and it’s nearly universal when it comes to the camera brands it works with.

What you’ll love: This flash has 2.4G wireless connectivity and a remote control for wireless shutter triggering. It also has an adjustable for customizing the light’s angle and it has a dedicated hot shoe contactor.

What you should consider: A few Canon camera owners had trouble getting this flash to work.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

