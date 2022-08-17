Motorola phones have all kinds of secret features and options that you might not know about. Try Googling your new phone to see what yours is hiding.

Which Motorola phone is best?

Shopping for a new phone is rarely an enjoyable experience. By the time your old one is on its way out, there’s likely been several rounds of technological advancement and more than a few price hikes. Trying to skirt these advancements and costs is possible but tricky as you need to be careful not to buy the wrong budget brand.

Motorola is a quality budget brand that also offers high-end options such as the Motorola Edge 2021. It can be used with any carrier, and it can take advantage of the fastest data speeds.

What to know before you buy a Motorola phone

Motorola phone types

Motorola has several lines of phones that all serve a certain niche.

Moto E is the budget line. If you only need to text, call and maybe surf the web or take a basic picture, this is the phone for you.

Moto G has the most options of any other line. They can be simple and cheap or offer some advanced features without hitting high-end prices.

One series phones are somewhat in the middle of Moto G and Edge, offering many great features but with costs bordering the high-end.

Edge is Motorola's best and brightest line. You get almost everything found in the average iPhone or Galaxy but for several hundred dollars less.

Defy is a special ultra-rugged line. If you know you're hard on your phone and need it to last, consider a Defy.

Razr is one of the only foldable smartphones on the market. It isn't Motorola's best, but it is its most attention-grabbing.

Carrier

A phone’s carrier is the network that it connects to in order to function. Motorola phones can either be purchased directly from a carrier, from Motorola itself or from a third-party seller such as Amazon.

If you don’t buy your phone directly from a carrier, you need to have it activated by one later. Most Motorola phones are compatible with any carrier but some are restricted. If you already have your carrier in mind, make sure your prospective phone matches it.

What to look for in a quality Motorola phone

Data storage

Most Motorola phones offer less data storage space than the average phone. To make up for this, many offer expandable storage so you can add more at any time. If you think you’ll need the extra space, make sure to double-check that your prospective phone does have expandable storage.

Screen

The screen has several aspects to consider when shopping between phone models.

Size: Phone screen sizes are measured at a diagonal, just like TVs. If you plan on streaming videos, get the biggest you can afford.

Phone screen sizes are measured at a diagonal, just like TVs. If you plan on streaming videos, get the biggest you can afford. Resolution: This is also measured like TVs. Most Motorola phones are HD at a minimum. Better phones are full HD. The best are 4K capable.

This is also measured like TVs. Most Motorola phones are HD at a minimum. Better phones are full HD. The best are 4K capable. Advanced features: Some phones have advanced features such as high refresh rates, which means the screen refreshes the image more times per second, or high dynamic range, which means it displays a greater range of contrast.

How much you can expect to spend on a Motorola phone

They can cost as little as $150 or as much as $1,500. Motorola’s entry-level phones cost $500 or less while most cost $500-$1,000. Its top-of-the-line phones cost $1,000-plus.

Motorola phone FAQ

How long does a Motorola phone last?

A. Most last an average of two years. After this point, the batteries begin to degrade until they can no longer hold a charge. Additionally, the body of the phone starts to become noticeably worn, whether that be cracks, chipping or yellowing if the phone uses a plastic shell.

How do Motorola phones compare to other brands?

A. Motorola phones are well known and respected for their midrange quality but low prices. Its phones are all about squeezing as much value into the bargain while remaining affordable. That said, some Motorola phones can be just as expensive and feature-rich as the heavy hitters from Samsung and Apple.

Are any Motorola phones waterproof?

A. Most aren’t. At best, they have an ingress protection rating of IP52, which means they block almost all dust but can only handle accidental splashes. However, the Motorola Defy is waterproof but only to a depth of five feet and for no longer than 30 minutes.

What’s the best Motorola phone to buy?

Top Motorola phone

Motorola Edge 2021

What you need to know: This is Motorola’s latest and greatest and it still costs less than a new iPhone.

What you’ll love: The screen size is 6.8 inches and the display has advanced features such as HDR, a 144-hertz refresh rate and 4K resolution. The battery can last up to two days on a full charge and takes only 30 minutes to recharge several hours’ worth of power.

What you should consider: It doesn’t offer much data storage, only 256 or 512 gigabytes. A few consumers were unhappy with the camera’s performance.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Motorola phone for the money

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G

What you need to know: This is a great option for those wanting advanced features for the lowest possible price.

What you’ll love: It includes a stylus for precise touchscreen control and it’s stored inside the phone so there’s no risk of losing it. The screen size is 6.8 inches and it has full HD resolution. It’s compatible with any carrier.

What you should consider: A few customers reported the speaker being too quiet for streaming videos. The battery life is quickly drained when all the advanced features are enabled.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Motorola Razr 5G

What you need to know: The Razr was the most coveted phone on the market in the early 2000s. This is its evolution.

What you’ll love: The folded position has a small touch screen on the front for basic controls such as changing your music. The unfolded screen size is 6.7 inches with HD resolution. The back camera can be used in either position.

What you should consider: Foldable smartphones take some getting used to but some purchasers never did. The battery doesn’t last longer than a few hours with heavy usage.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Jordan C. Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.



