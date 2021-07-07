Best JBL Bluetooth headphones

Unplugging your headphones once fully charged helps preserve the longevity of its peak battery life.

The best JBL wireless headphones

There are countless brands of headphones that offer high-quality audio, durability and wireless connectivity today. Some have unique features, while others focus on style and comfort. However, one reliable brand of headphones that provides style, comfort and quality is JBL. JBL has several different high-quality options that offer Bluetooth connectivity alongside other trademark features.

Key considerations before purchasing JBL headphones

JBL headphones have various price points and a plethora of styles. Knowing what purpose and situation the headphones will be in can make the decision-making process much easier.

Battery life

One of the main priorities when purchasing Bluetooth headphones is how long the battery life lasts. For a full day of work or a weekend away from home, having several hours of playing time without the need to recharge can make a huge difference. Battery life can range anywhere from 4 hours on the low end to 40 hours on the high end.

Audio quality

Always an important factor, audio quality makes the most significant difference in the listening experience for a user. JBL offers solid quality across its line of products. However, more expensive models tend to have more impressive sound.

Durability

For Bluetooth headphones, in particular, use on the go or walking around will be more likely. As a result, so is the possibility of the headphones encountering rain, sweat or falls. Owning a pair of Bluetooth headphones that can handle all of these factors may be more valuable over time.

Bluetooth connectivity

Some Bluetooth headphones offer connection to multiple devices simultaneously, allowing users to answer a video call on their computer while spending the day listening to music on their phone. Also, ensuring that the Bluetooth headphones do not drop in connection or have issues will be helpful information.

Earbuds, on-ear headphones or over-ear headphones

Earbuds, on-ear headphones and over-ear headphones all offer different strengths and weaknesses. Earbuds are better for quick travel or working out due to their durability and ease of use, while on and over-ear headphones provide better sound quality and comfort. On and over-ear headphones are likely more expensive options than earbuds as well.

The best JBL Bluetooth headphones

Best of the best JBL Bluetooth earbuds

JBL TUNE 220TWS

What you need to know: Truly wireless earbuds with solid sound quality and easy-to-use touch controls on the sides of the buds.

What you’ll love: They have up to 19 hours of battery life with an additional 16 hours of recharge in the portable charging case.

What you should consider: They lack weather and dust resistance making them more susceptible to damage.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck JBL Bluetooth earbuds

JBL Endurance Sprint Wireless In-Ear Headphones

What you need to know: These are affordable and comfortable headphones that offer surprisingly solid audio quality.

What you’ll love: They are completely waterproof, weatherproof and sweatproof, making the earbuds perfect for exercise or outdoor use.

What you should consider: The headphones only offer 8 hours of battery life which can be inconvenient for all-day use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Honorable mentions

JBL Under Armour FLASH Sport In-Ear Headphones

What you need to know: Made in collaboration with Under Armour, these headphones are incredibly durable and offer complete resistance to weather, sweat and dust

What you’ll love: This option has a water-resistant rechargeable case that allows for a full 25 hours of playtime in the case’s battery.

What you should consider: Lacks touch controls on the earbuds themselves, meaning the user must use the connected device for volume control, changing songs or answering calls.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best of the best JBL Bluetooth on/over-ear headphones

JBL E45BT On-Ear Wireless Headphones

What you need to know: A well-rounded pair of Bluetooth headphones that offer high-quality sound without breaking the budget.

What you’ll love: Solid battery life and foldable construction allow for perfect portability and use while on the go.

What you should consider: Some users report issues with durability as the headphones can easily break if dropped too hard.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck JBL Bluetooth on/over-ear headphones

JBL TUNE 500BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones

What you need to know: These are the most affordable on-ear option offered by JBL, with solid sound quality and touch controls.

What you’ll love: They have 16 hours of battery life despite the low cost, allowing users to listen to music comfortably and without interruption.

What you should consider: Some users report performance issues after a few months of activity on the device.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Honorable mentions

JBL LIVE 400BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones

What you need to know: They have high-quality sound performance with enhanced bass and comfortable ear cups for all-day use.

What you’ll love: The headphones offer up to 24 hours of continuous playtime, making them perfect for a trip away from home.

What you should consider: The headphones do not offer resistance to water and dirt, making them more delicate than other options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

JBL LIVE 650BTNC Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones

What you need to know: Near the very top of the list when it comes to sound quality, these headphones offer a 30-hour battery life and active noise-canceling technology.

What you’ll love: The headphones can connect to multiple devices at the same time to allow for easy transitions between computer, tablet and phone audio sources.

What you should consider: Despite the higher price, some users still report poor mic quality when on calls.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

