Which Logitech wireless headset is best?

Whether you are comfortable on the couch for a gaming session or taking the train home, you don’t want to wrestle with cables when using a headset. A wireless headset is a great option, and Logitech has several, even though its primary focus is gaming accessories.

The Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset should be in every gamer’s audio arsenal. It comes in five vibrant colors, uses a comfortable suspension headband and includes a Blue Voice microphone.

What to know before you buy a Logitech wireless headset

Compatibility with your platform

Most wireless headsets use Bluetooth technology to connect to an audio source. This should let you pair them with multiple devices, but that’s not always the case. For example, a wireless headset for Microsoft’s Xbox One X console uses a proprietary standard that’s not compatible with others. So, consider the gadget you are connecting to and ensure that your chosen Logitech headset is compatible.

Most have RGB lighting

Red, green and blue lighting effects have become hugely popular — especially with computer and gaming console players. Since that demographic is a strong focus for Logitech, most of its headsets have RGB lighting. If that doesn’t interest you, check if you can turn it off. If not, there might be a different Logitech wireless headset you can use.

There are different kinds of wireless headsets

Generally, Logitech headsets come in two types. There are pros and cons to both, but it usually comes down to which you prefer.

Over-ear: These headsets have larger ear cups that cover your entire earlobe. They’re often more comfortable and provide a good amount of noise cancellation.

These headsets have larger ear cups that cover your entire earlobe. They’re often more comfortable and provide a good amount of noise cancellation. On-ear: With smaller ear cups, on-ear headsets rest on top of your earlobe. Some prefer these, as they are more portable and often less expensive.

What to look for in a quality Logitech wireless headset

Excellent battery life

Wireless headsets use a rechargeable battery. The capacity can vary between models, but a good-quality Logitech headset gets you around 24 to 30 hours of listening on one charge. You recharge them through a USB cable or a charging cradle. Remember, the more functions a headset has, the faster the battery drains. Red, green and blue lighting, a built-in microphone and maximum volume contribute to rapid power loss.

Noise cancellation

Whether you’re playing video games or listening to music on the bus, you don’t want any external sounds to creep in. This is where noise cancellation plays a significant role.

Active: Through several microphones and speakers, headsets with active noise cancellation are the best. It uses technology to electronically block out sounds and ambient noise.

Through several microphones and speakers, headsets with active noise cancellation are the best. It uses technology to electronically block out sounds and ambient noise. Passive: Requiring no battery power, passive noise cancellation relies on the tight fit of the headset on the ear lobes to block sounds. It’s not a perfect solution, but it gets the job done.

Low latency

Latency is the time it takes for an audio signal to reach the headset. You’ll hardly notice it when listening to music, but it can be prominent with video games and movies. This is often referred to as audio lag, where the sound doesn’t match up with the visuals. It is one of the primary stumbling blocks of Bluetooth headsets. A good-quality Logitech wireless headset has a low latency of only a few milliseconds.

How much you can expect to spend on a Logitech wireless headset

The price largely depends on the functions and additional features. An entry-level headset costs $50-$100, while a serious gaming headset sells for $150-$200.

Logitech wireless headset FAQ

What is Logitech’s Lightspeed technology?

A. Bluetooth is a wireless standard used in most devices, and while Logitech supports it, it also incorporates Lightspeed into headsets and mice. It is the company’s own wireless standard to improve latency.

Can you use a cable if the battery dies?

A. This depends on the Logitech headset, but some work over Bluetooth and a 3.5-millimeter cable. Keep in mind, though, that some features might not be available when you use a cable.

What’s the best Logitech wireless headset to buy?

Top Logitech wireless headset

Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset

What you need to know: Compatible with most gaming consoles, this wireless headset has RGB lighting on the front of each ear cup and a flexible suspension headband.

What you’ll love: The G733 has one of the longest-lasting batteries, providing almost 30 hours of operation. The 40-millimeter speakers are tuned with Logitech’s Pro-G drivers and the ear cups provide good noise cancellation through thick foam padding.

What you should consider: Some users have mentioned that the ear cups have an odd shape.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Logitech wireless headset for the money

Logitech G435 Lightspeed and Bluetooth Wireless Gaming Headset

What you need to know: This affordable over-ear headset has breathable fabric ear cups with thick foam padding to reduce discomfort from prolonged use.

What you’ll love: This is the first Logitech headset to use Lightspeed wireless and low-latency Bluetooth technologies, making it compatible with computers, gaming consoles and mobile devices. The 40-millimeter audio drivers produce clear sounds and the battery lasts for 18 hours.

What you should consider: It doesn’t have any noise-cancellation abilities.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Logitech G935 Wireless DTS:X 7.1 Surround Sound

What you need to know: The G935 is the perfect wireless headset for video games, as it produces crystal-clear 7.1 surround sound.

What you’ll love: The large 50-millimeter audio drivers ensure that you hear the softest of sounds, while the 6-millimeter microphone keeps you in contact with team members. With RGB lighting turned off, the battery lasts for around 12 hours.

What you should consider: It isn’t compatible with gaming consoles, as it uses a USB dongle.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

