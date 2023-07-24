Replace minerals

Electrolytes are minerals such as sodium, potassium and chloride. They can carry an electric charge and help your body function properly. Electrolytes are in your blood, urine and sweat. If your body becomes dehydrated, your electrolyte levels drop. When this happens, a whole host of problems can begin ranging from muscle cramps to irregular heartbeats. Because it only contains trace amounts of electrolytes, water doesn’t solve the problems created by dehydration. You also have to replace your electrolytes. To do this, you need a beverage that has a balance of water and electrolytes, such as Pedialyte.

What is in Pedialyte?

Pedialyte is a rehydration drink. Besides water, it contains sodium, potassium and chloride. These are the essential electrolytes that your body needs when it gets dehydrated. For energy, it contains dextrose. There is also citric acid in Pedialyte, along with natural and artificial flavoring.

Who and what is Pedialyte for?

Pedialyte has suffered a little from effective marketing and doctors’ recommendations. This has led to a belief that Pedialyte is only for sick children. While helping kids stay hydrated during the stomach flu is one of Pedialyte’s primary purposes, it can also help adults when they get sick. It’s also useful to athletes of all ages for rehydration after intense workouts.

Pedialyte vs. Gatorade

Pedialyte and Gatorade both rehydrate the body and contain similar ingredients. Where they differ is the amount of each ingredient. Pedialyte contains higher amounts of sodium and potassium than Gatorade. It also contains less sugar than Gatorade in all but the sugar-free variety. Additionally, some Pedialyte contains zinc, which helps support the immune system.

How to use Pedialyte

Pedialyte has balanced ratios of sugars and electrolytes. Take it according to the directions on the packaging. If you are under a doctor’s care, those directions may supersede the printed instructions. Do not dilute Pedialyte with fruit juices, sodas or water. Adding other fluids will lessen its effectiveness. Adding sweetened fluids could also make stomach flu symptoms worse.

As effective as Pedialyte is, it’s not recommended as a daily drink. The ingredients that make it a top choice for rehydration can be too much for regular use. In other words, if water is adequate, that should be your first choice for staying hydrated.

Does Pedialyte have any side effects?

Some may experience side effects when taking Pedialyte. The most common is mild nausea and vomiting. Often, you can avoid these side effects by drinking slowly. If they do not diminish, contact your doctor.

Some of the more serious but rare side effects include dizziness, weakness, swelling in the ankles and feet, mood changes and seizures. Report these to your doctor promptly.

Additionally, some may have a serious allergic reaction to Pedialyte. Seek medical attention immediately if you have any symptoms of a serious allergic reaction. This includes rashes, itching, swelling, severe dizziness or trouble breathing.

There are different types of Pedialyte

There are over a dozen different types of Pedialyte for different uses. Some of these include:

Prebiotic Pedialyte promotes digestive health.

promotes digestive health. Sports Pedialyte aids athletes who engage in intense physical training.

aids athletes who engage in intense physical training. Organic and Zero-Sugar Pedialyte are great for the health-conscious.

and are great for the health-conscious. Plain- or Effervescent-Powder Pedialyte is good for people on the go.

or is good for people on the go. Pedialyte Freezer Pops let the drink melt slowly in your mouth.

FAQ

Does Pedialyte stop vomiting and diarrhea?

A. No, but it does help prevent dehydration that can occur as a result of these symptoms.

Does Pedialyte cure hangovers?

A. No, but it may help you feel less miserable by replacing the fluids, carbohydrates and electrolytes lost when you drink alcohol.

Can I freeze Pedialyte?

A. No. If you want that, use Pedialyte Freezer Pops.

Can I give Pedialyte to my dog?

A. No. The high level of sodium can be harmful and the sugars can cause problems in dogs with underlying conditions. If your dog is sick enough for you to consider medication, call your veterinarian first.

