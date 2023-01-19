One of the most appealing aspects of any stand mixer is it lets you perform labor-intensive activities with no effort.

Tech at the 2023 CES was exciting but pricey

There was no shortage of innovative tech to take in at the 2023 CES. Some of the notable gadgets that made their debut at this long-running event included a wireless 97-inch ultra HD TV, glasses that translate spoken language in real time and a color-changing, self-driving car that puts you in a completely virtual environment while you travel.

Also revealed was GE’s intelligent stand mixer that can help you prepare food, even if you’re already busy doing something else. While this is an amazing product, it is a bit pricey. After a quick rundown of what this high-end mixer has to offer, we’ll take a look at a half-dozen other options that are still impressive but much more affordable.

What is the CES?

The CES is a trade show that is not open to the public. It’s a four-day long Las Vegas conference touted as the most influential tech event in the world. Thousands of companies and developers come to the CES to showcase their work and set the tone of the technology industry for the coming year.

What makes the GE Profile Smart Mixer so special?

One of the standout products at the 2023 CES was GE’s Profile, a 7-quart smart mixer that features Auto Sense. The Profile was considered so groundbreaking that it was awarded a CES 2023 Innovation Award. Here are the product’s key features:

Auto Sense: This mixer monitors torque feedback to optimize mixing so you always get the exact consistency you desire. This feature also ensures there’s never any stalling, overheating or overmixing.

This mixer monitors torque feedback to optimize mixing so you always get the exact consistency you desire. This feature also ensures there’s never any stalling, overheating or overmixing. Smart scale: The built-in smart scale automatically weighs ingredients as you add them.

The built-in smart scale automatically weighs ingredients as you add them. Voice control: The Profile offers hands-free operation through Alexa and Google Home.

The Profile offers hands-free operation through Alexa and Google Home. Guided recipes: Follow these step-by-step instructions on your phone and monitor your progress so there’s minimal chance for error.

Follow these step-by-step instructions on your phone and monitor your progress so there’s minimal chance for error. Automatic shut-off: When the unit is done, it turns off. You don’t have to stop what you’re doing or touch a thing.

The downsides of GE’s smart mixer

GE’s Profile is packed with features that deliver a high-quality user experience. However, there are a couple downsides that might make it less than a great option for the average consumer: the size and the price.

At 7 quarts, it’s slightly larger than the average family needs. However, this isn’t a deal-breaker, because bigger is better if you do a lot of baking. The $1,000 price tag is twice as much as other quality stand mixers, and roughly 10 times more than a budget model. In other words, while it’s an exceptional product, it isn’t a great value. Also, this mixer is currently only available at Crate & Barrel stores, which makes it a little tougher to get.

Top mixers that cost much less than $1,000

Vevor Commercial Stand Mixer

If you need a heavy-duty mixer, this commercial model will suit you well. It has a 20-quart bowl with a 750-watt motor that runs at three speeds. It comes with a spiral dough hook (for pizza and other heavy dough), a flat beater (for mashed potatoes and cake batter) and a wire whip. Sold by Home Depot

KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus Series Stand Mixer

This pro model features a durable metal construction and has 67 touchpoints for exceptional mixing results. The 5-quart bowl is suitable for the average family, while the lift design improves stability. It has 10 speeds and is compatible with 10 attachments, so it can handle any mixer task you need to accomplish, from making fresh pasta to whipping cream. Sold by Best Buy and Target

Hamilton Beach Electric Stand Mixer

The 300-watt motor on this impressive mixer is suitable for batter to bread. It has seven speeds, including a slow first speed that’s made for reducing splatter when adding wet ingredients. This model comes with a whisk, a dough hook, a flat beater and a splash guard. The built-in top handle is a much-appreciated convenience. Sold by Amazon, Best Buy, Home Depot, Kohl’s, Target and Wayfair

Cuisinart Precision Master Stand Mixer

Cuisinart gives you a little more than expected, making this mixer a great value. It has a powerful 500-watt motor, a 5.5-quart mixing bowl and 12 speeds, which give you the nuance to achieve the perfect consistency. The tilt-back head makes it a breeze to swap out accessories as needed. Sold by Amazon, Best Buy, Kohl’s and Target

KitchenAid Artisan Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

When you think of a mixer, this is likely the one you imagine. It has 10 speeds, a 5-quart stainless steel bowl and comes with a variety of attachments. This stalwart countertop appliance has everything you need to get the job done, plus it comes in over 20 colors so you can be certain to find one that matches your kitchen.

Sold by Amazon, Best Buy, Home Depot and Kohl’s

Dash Everyday Stand Mixer

If budget is your primary concern, this compact model from Dash is a good way to go. It doesn’t pack as much power or have a large mixing bowl, but it does feature six speeds, a revolving bowl for thorough mixing and an eject button for convenience. The removable parts are dishwasher-safe and you can wipe down the base for easy cleaning. Sold by Kohl’s and Wayfair

