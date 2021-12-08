Skip to content
WSPA 7NEWS
Spartanburg
61°
Spartanburg
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Carolina Blends and Brews
Coronavirus
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Entertainment
Exclusive Consumer Reports
First Responder Friday
Let’s Eat
Links We Mentioned
Local News
Murdaugh Mysteries
National News
Only On 7
Politics & Govt.
Press Releases
State News
World News
Zip Trips
Top Stories
Gov. McMaster holds news conference to discuss education …
Live
Detroit to host the 2024 NFL draft
FAA: Chopper landed in parking lot, rolled into bushes
Plastic particles found in human blood for the first …
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
7 Day Forecast
⚡ Alerts
❄️ Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
🌦️ Forecast
📡 Radar
🌀 Tracking the Tropics
Webcams
Weather Email Alerts
Weather Week
Sports
🏆 Basketball Challenge Contest
🏈 Carolina Panthers
China 2022
Clemson Tigers
🏀 College Basketball
College Sports
🏀 Greenville March Madness
Greenville Triumph
🏈 High School Football
High School Standouts
NASCAR
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
Detroit to host the 2024 NFL draft
Top Stories
Jon Stoehr named Dorman Athletic Director
Final Four has a blue tint with power programs
Trevor Lawrence holds one day camp for kids
Video
Gamecocks roll to Final Four
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Carolina Eats
The Southern Table with Ingles
Food For Thought
Furry Friends
Open Road
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Top Stories
Hejaz Shrine Circus This Week
Video
Top Stories
Annual Bass Fishing Tournament
Video
Top Stories
Magic Monday March 28, 2022
Video
Health & Wellness of the Upstate – Natural Hormone …
Video
Surviving Family Vacations
Video
Move It Monday – Spring Cleaning Full Body Workout
Video
Community
BestReviews
Black History Month
Caring For The Carolinas
Community Calendar
Remarkable Women
Top Stories
Let’s Eat at Marci Jo’s Olde Mountain Store in Cleveland
Video
Top Stories
Let’s Eat at Soby’s New South Cuisine in downtown …
Video
Top Stories
Let’s Eat at Barnwood Grill in Anderson
Video
Let’s Eat at Iron Horse Steamers in Easley
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Report It!
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
CW 62
About CW62
Email Newsletter Signup
Meet The Team
Regional News Partners
Terms of Use
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
Teas
Best immune booster tea
Top Teas Headlines
Best chaga tea
Best St. John’s wort tea
Best nettle tea
Best ginseng tea
Best milk thistle tea
Close
You have been added to 7NEWS Morning Update Newsletter
Subscribe Now
7NEWS Morning Update
Sign Up
🃏 EMPTY