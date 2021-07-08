Kids’ multivitamin sales skyrocketed in 2020. In the U.S., children’s multivitamins were up 37.2% to $306 million as of Nov. 29, 2020.

Which multivitamins are best for kids?

When your child only wants mac and cheese and skips the veggies, it can make you worry if they’re getting the proper nutrition to support their health and growth. A good kids’ multivitamin can help bridge the gap and supplement your child’s diet to ensure they receive essential nutrients. But which multivitamin is best for kids, and will it taste good enough for your child to take it?

This guide can help you choose. Our top pick, SmartyPants Kids Formula & Fiber Daily Gummy Multivitamin, is an excellent overall balanced kids’ multivitamin with great taste.

What to know before you buy a kids’ multivitamin

The best multivitamins for kids can help nourish their growing bones and bodies, boost their immune system, support brain health, improve sleep quality and more.

Check for sugar

Look at the label to ascertain the sugar content. Since many natural ones exist, don’t select a gummy multivitamin loaded with added sugar.

Avoid allergens

While most multivitamin companies avoid using common allergens like soy, nuts and dairy, some of them share production facilities. This could potentially expose multivitamins to allergens that can cause digestive problems or allergic reactions for sensitive kids.

Watch for gelatin

Since many multivitamins come in the form of gummies, you’ll want to look if they include gelatin, an animal-derived ingredient that contains toxins.

What to look for in a quality kids’ multivitamin

Choose one designed for your child’s age

Look for a multivitamin designed for your child’s age group, as different ages have different vitamin needs and amounts.

Be aware of the dosage

Select a kids’ multivitamin that only offers up to 100% of the Daily Value of vitamins and minerals. Only give your child the recommended amount per day (no megadoses).

Get zinc and vitamins A and C

Vitamins A and C are crucial for immune system function and maintaining bones and teeth. Zinc helps cell growth, brain development, metabolism and the immune system.

Watch for calcium and vitamin D

As kids grow, they need more calcium to aid in their bone development. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends kids ages 1-3 get 500 mg calcium and 400 IU of vitamin D per day, ages 4-8 get 800 mg calcium and 600 IU vitamin D per day and kids ages 9-17 get 1,300 mg of calcium and 600 IU vitamin D per day.

Go for good taste

If your child hates the taste of a multivitamin, they won’t take it and can’t get its benefits. Choose a form (chewable, gummy, liquid or powder) that best fits your child’s needs and select one that tastes good enough for them to take.

How much you can expect to spend on kids’ multivitamins

The price range for kids’ multivitamins runs $12-$25 per bottle, depending on size and quantity.

Kids multivitamins FAQ

Here are a couple of common FAQs about kids’ multivitamins.

Q. Are multivitamins necessary for kids?

A. Mayo Clinic says food is the best source of nutrients, and multivitamins aren’t necessary for most healthy children. You can talk with your child’s pediatrician about if they’re getting the recommended amounts of vitamins and minerals. Mayo Clinic suggests a multivitamin might be helpful for children with developmental delays, chronic diseases, food allergies or a restrictive diet.

Q. Should I tell my child a multivitamin is “candy”?

A. Absolutely not. Even though multivitamins may be gummy and come in fun shapes and colors, be clear with your child about their purpose. It’s not candy. It’s a one-a-day, special nutritional item to boost healthy eating habits. Make sure to store multivitamins out of your child’s reach.

What’s the best kids’ multivitamin to buy?

These multivitamins offer good nutritional supplementation in various forms at affordable prices.

Top kids’ multivitamin

SmartyPants Kids Formula & Fiber Daily Gummy Multivitamin

What you need to know: This is a tremendous overall multivitamin, an easy way to get 13 nutrients into kids’ sometimes unvaried diets, plus fiber.

What you’ll love: Kids rate this gummy vitamin as good-tasting; it’s free of synthetic colors, sweeteners, flavors and preservatives. It’s safe for kids with common allergens (gluten-free, nut-free and casein-free).

What you should consider: It contains gelatin, so it’s not vegan or kosher-friendly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Top kids’ multivitamin for the money

Flintstones Gummies Complete Children’s Multivitamin

What you need to know: This is the updated classic, kid-pleaser gummy multivitamin that offers an excellent nutritional supplement in fun Flintstones shapes, colors and various fruit flavors.

What you’ll love: With good taste and great value, these multivitamins are easy and pleasant for your child to gobble down.

What you should consider: They’re high in sugar and lack iron. Some reviewers say there’s a bit of an aftertaste.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Tropical Oasis Liquid Multivitamin and Superfood

What you need to know: This is an excellent, orange-flavored liquid multivitamin that you can add to drinks or foods for kids who won’t take gummy or pill multivitamins.

What you’ll love: It’s sugar-free, gluten-free and contains 14 vitamins.

What you should consider: It must be refrigerated after opening.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Hyperbiotics PRO-Kids: Children’s Probiotics

What you need to know: This is a probiotic that helps boost immunity (as opposed to a multivitamin) and is an excellent choice for kids with digestive issues.

What you’ll love: Its orange-flavored, micro-pearl-form makes it easy even for toddlers to swallow or chew. It’s gluten-free, lactose-free, sugar-free, vegetarian and has a long shelf life.

What you should consider: It has a higher price.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Nature’s Plus Animal Parade Gold

What you need to know: This chewable multivitamin includes essential nutrients and a probiotic in one.

What you’ll love: Kids enjoy the sweet, tangy flavor and parents like that it’s sourced from organic foods. It’s gluten-free and vegetarian.

What you should consider: It’s reasonably priced, but on the upper end.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

