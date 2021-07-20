The best touchless trash can

Most touchless trash cans are compatible with regular garbage bags and have an inner lip to hold them securely in place.

Which touchless trash cans are best?

Touchless trash cans are one of the latest innovations in automated kitchen technology. They use infrared motion sensors to automatically lift the lid, allowing users to dispose of trash without needing to touch the can. This hands-free operation makes them not only efficient and easy to use, but it also improves kitchen hygiene as it helps reduce contact with germs, bacteria and parasites that are often found in household waste.

Choosing the ideal touchless trash can for your home will depend on several factors, from the number of people in your household to the shape, size and material that will best suit your decor.

What to look for in a quality touchless trash can

Shape and size

As with regular trash cans, there are many different shapes and styles available. The most common shapes are round, oval, square or rectangular. While shape can play a factor in determining which trash can to get, it is more important to find the right size trash can for your space. A 13-gallon trash can is standard for a kitchen, however, if you want to place it in a cabinet then a smaller 5 to 10-gallon option would be better. For large families that generate a lot of waste, a larger 20 to 30-gallon trash can may be preferable.

Material

The most common materials are either metal or plastic. While plastic is certainly the cheaper option, many choices are in the $30-$50 range, metal trash cans are more durable. A stainless steel trash can is a good option as it will not only match kitchen appliances, it also won’t rust or tarnish with time. However, metal trash cans are more pricey, retailing between $100-$200 depending on their size and features.

Power source

There are only two choices when it comes to a power source: battery or mains. A mains-powered trash can requires a permanent power source, which restricts its location options. Battery-powered trash cans can be placed wherever you like and are particularly suitable for bathrooms. Look for a model that gives a warning when the batteries need replacing to avoid any inconvenience.

Features of a touchless trash can

The features of a trash can significantly impact the price, so it is important to decide which features you would like. Some trash cans have carbon filters that absorb unpleasant odors, however, bear in mind that the filters will need to be replaced periodically. Other trash cans may feature a locking mechanism, which is a handy feature if you have pets or small children because the lid will remain closed even if it’s knocked over.

The best touchless trash cans

Top touchless trash can

Simplehuman 45 liter semi-round

What you need to know: An elegant-looking option available in a range of metallic and colored finishes.

What you’ll love: It has a smooth and quiet motor. The surface is protected with an antimicrobial coating that inhibits the growth of bacteria.

What you should consider: At 36 inches tall, it’s too big to fit inside a cabinet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Top touchless trash can for the money

iTouchless 13 gallon

What you need to know: It is available in a range of shapes and sizes, and it has a fingerprint-proof stainless steel body.

What you’ll love: A choice of either battery or mains power provides versatility. It has a built-in natural carbon odor filter and a lockable lid.

What you should consider: It isn’t supplied with batteries or a mains adapter.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Top small touchless trash can

SensorCan touchless

What you need to know: With a 4-gallon capacity, this trash can is ideal for use in a kitchen cabinet or a bathroom.

What you’ll love: It effectively filters odors and comes with a lemon-scented fragrance cartridge.

What you should consider: Although the body is made from metal, the lid is made from plastic, so it may not be as durable

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top large touchless trash can

iTouchless dual-compartment

What you need to know: This versatile option makes it easy to separate your recyclables from your waste because it has two removable inner buckets with handles.

What you’ll love: This trash can can be powered by batteries or an AC adapter. It can be easily moved around the kitchen with optional casters.

What you should consider: The battery compartment is below the trash level, so you need to be careful to avoid getting the batteries wet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top plastic touchless trash can

Ninestars automatic

What you need to know: Ideal for a bathroom, this trash can has an 8-gallon capacity and is made from tough ABS plastic.

What you’ll love: This trash can’s water-resistant, infrared motion sensor prevents moisture damage.

What you should consider: It cannot be placed under cabinets because the cabinets will activate the sensor.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top stainless steel touchless trash can

Secura 13 gallon

What you need to know: This is a contemporary square trash can with a brushed stainless steel body and matching lid.

What you’ll love: It has an adjustable motion sensor that can either be in the front or be upward-facing. LED lights give a visible countdown to tell you when the lid will close.

What you should consider: It is not the best choice for homes with pets as the lid doesn’t lock.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Top versatile touchless trash can

Inkon foldable trash can

What you need to know: This fully waterproof trash can is not only ideal for bathrooms, it is also a great option for RVs as it folds down to only 6 inches in height for easy storage.

What you’ll love: Its tight-fitting lid seals in odors. Its omnidirectional sensor opens the lid in under 3 seconds.

What you should consider: It has a relatively low capacity of 4.6 gallons.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

