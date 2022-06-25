If you live in a colder climate but want to use your summer daybed year-round, move it into a sunroom or screened-in porch for year-round relaxation.

You’ll want to relax in your backyard with these 12 summer daybeds

Summer is a season for beach trips, family vacations and relaxing in the beautiful weather. With the school year so busy, many choose to unwind at home during the summer. However, if you don’t have outdoor patio furniture, you’ll probably find yourself indoors, even when the sun is shining.

To create a backyard oasis and build a designated space to take a break during the summer, an outdoor daybed is the perfect piece of furniture. So, if you’re looking for a summer daybed that fits your needs and space, here are 12 summer daybeds that will help you relax in your backyard.

What to consider when choosing a daybed

Size and seating

Before choosing a daybed, it’s essential to determine where it will sit. If you only have a small area, a daybed is ideal. However, if you have ample space and want a daybed that’s inviting to a ton of guests, consider a daybed that seats several people at once and has sectional seating to accommodate a large number of people.

Durability

When testing durability, consider several factors, including the frame and exterior material. Steel is the toughest material for the frame and will help your daybed last for years. However, since the exterior is exposed to environmental elements, such as sun and rain, the exterior material is just as important. Also, check to see how well the exterior resists the elements. For instance, is it water-resistant, fade-resistant or UV-resistant?

Daybed features

While a basic daybed might be ideal in many situations, here are some extra features to consider.

Cushions: The thickness of the cushions may indicate how comfortable they are and how fast they will wear down. However, the material also plays a vital role in softness and durability. For example, some material is water-resistant, fade-resistant and spill-resistant. It’s also a great idea to check to see if the upholstery covers are removable for easing cleaning and maintenance.

The thickness of the cushions may indicate how comfortable they are and how fast they will wear down. However, the material also plays a vital role in softness and durability. For example, some material is water-resistant, fade-resistant and spill-resistant. It’s also a great idea to check to see if the upholstery covers are removable for easing cleaning and maintenance. Canopy: Unless you plan on being in the hot summer sun all day long, consider a daybed with a canopy. An adjustable canopy is convenient, so you can switch back and forth between sun and shade. Also, it’s essential to determine how easy it is to raise or lower the canopy.

Unless you plan on being in the hot summer sun all day long, consider a daybed with a canopy. An adjustable canopy is convenient, so you can switch back and forth between sun and shade. Also, it’s essential to determine how easy it is to raise or lower the canopy. Reclining: While some daybeds lay completely flat, many options have a reclining feature. If you’re considering a reclining daybed, you’ll want to check how many reclining stations it has and if each side operates together or independently.

While some daybeds lay completely flat, many options have a reclining feature. If you’re considering a reclining daybed, you’ll want to check how many reclining stations it has and if each side operates together or independently. Table: When you’re relaxing in the heat, a cold beverage is a must-have. Many daybeds have built-in tables, raising out of the middle or folding up from the side.

Best summer daybeds

M&W Round Outdoor Daybed With Retractable Canopy

Not only is this outdoor daybed large enough to seat several comfortable loungers, but the seats are also reconfigurable to suit more people sitting. It features a lift top centerpiece that you can use as a coffee table or ottoman, waterproof covers for the soft four-inch cushions and a large, retractable canopy.

Sold by Amazon

Beachcrest Home Bousquet 72” Wide Outdoor Wicker Patio Daybed

Relax in luxury on this 72-inch-wide wicker daybed with a giant cube-shaped silhouette. The powder-coated steel inner frame keeps the entire bed sturdy and durable, and the exterior is made of resin wicker rattan, which is rust and fade-resistant. If you’re hoping for privacy, it’s also lined with tall curtains made of water-resistant polyester.

Sold by Wayfair

Hampton Bay 2-Person Wicker Outdoor Patio Daybed

Beautiful and spacious, this two-person daybed is the ideal addition to any patio. It’s made with hand-woven wicker and a sturdy steel frame, which is resistant to rust and scratching. As a bonus, the included outdoor cushion is water-resistant, so you just have to lightly wipe away water droplets if it gets wet.

Sold by Home Depot

Safavieh Outdoor Collection Cadeo Cushion Daybed

Bring the beach-front resort to your home with this stylish and comfortable daybed. Included are two expansive cushions for relaxing, two large pillows to rest your head and two small throw pillows. The finished dimensions are over 52 inches wide, 62 inches deep and 27 inches high.

Sold by Amazon

Homall Outdoor Daybed With Sectional Seating

This daybed combines the versatility of a sectional sofa and a durable patio sofa in one ultra-comfortable outdoor bed. The adjustable canopy operates effortlessly with a telescopic pull rod so that you can switch from shade to sun with ease. One of the best features is the cushions, which come with machine-washable covers and stay put using a fastening buckle.

Sold by Amazon

KidKraft Wooden Outdoor Double Chaise Lounge

Let kids feel like they’re one of the adults with their own child-sized double chaise daybed. It features a canopy on three sides to keep the sun out, with tie-back window-style curtains and two cup holders to keep their drinks steady. Plus, it has a storage compartment to stow toys or towels.

Sold by Amazon

OVE Decors Sandra Gray Wicker Reclining Daybed

With adjustable backrests, lumbar pillows and two fold-down side tables, you’ll never want to leave this 360-degree swivel patio daybed. It’s made with a UV-resistant, rust-proof aluminum frame wrapped with hand-woven, all-weather wicker. As a bonus, the plush, four-inch cushions are comfortable and come with upholstery covers that are resistant to stains, mildew and fading.

Sold by Home Depot

Dimar Garden Rattan Outdoor Reclining Daybed

Whether you’re low on space or just looking for a single-person daybed, this reclining option is ideal. The exterior is made using PE rattan that is UV-, heat- and water-resistant. You can adjust the backrest to lay completely flat or choose one of the four other angles for relaxing.

Sold by Amazon

Tangkula Patio Daybed With Adjustable Coffee Table

This round daybed is perfect for any outdoor space and features an adjustable table that can lay flat or elevated to hold drinks or electronics. It also features a retractable canopy that is easily adjustable. Both the canopy and the pillow are made with non-woven, weather-resistant fabric that removes for convenient cleaning.

Sold by Amazon

Arlmont & Co. Gatun 66” Wide Outdoor Wicker Patio Daybed

This daybed is 66 inches wide and can hold up to 600 pounds on the solid steel frame. The canopy is easily adjustable using an automatic pneumatic rod and is made using waterproof and windproof canvas. Plus, the connecting buckle design keeps pieces from sliding apart.

Sold by Wayfair

Great Deal Furniture Samantha Double Chaise Daybed

With quick-drying, water-resistant cushions, you can relax on this daybed without drying off from a quick dip in the pool or lake. It fits two people, and both seats adjust independently so each person can find their perfect preference. It’s also made of acacia wood with a gorgeous teak finish.

Sold by Amazon

Beachcrest Home Onika Outdoor Wicker Patio Daybed

This outdoor daybed comes with cushions that are resistant to water, fading, spills and stains. It features a collapsible canopy to relax in the shade or sun. As a bonus, the seating pieces separate to provide more seating for guests.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Bre Richey writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.