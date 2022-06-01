Which coffee grinder on Amazon is best?

Coffee is serious business and if you want to enjoy it at its best at home, you’ll need a coffee grinder to grind your beans freshly. If you’re looking for the best coffee grinder on Amazon, it sells so many models that picking just one can seem baffling.

Two of the main decisions are between burr and blade grinders and electric and manual grinders. If you’re looking for a quality electric burr grinder, the Baratza Encore Conical Burr Coffee Grinder is a great one.

What to know before you buy a coffee grinder on Amazon

Burr vs. blade

Coffee grinders fit into one of two categories: burr grinders and blade grinders. Once you know the difference between the two, it will be easier to pick a grinder.

Blade grinders: These inexpensive grinders have rotating blades inside that effectively chop coffee beans into tiny fragments, like a miniature food processor. They’re cheap, grind coffee quickly and can also be used to grind spices. However, they don’t have built-in grind settings nor do they grind coffee evenly, which results in an inferior brew.

Burr grinders: Using cones or disks, these grinders crush beans rather than chop them. They give far more even results and produce less friction so they don't create enough heat to negatively affect the flavor of the beans. Their main downside is that good burr grinders cost significantly more than blade grinders.

Electric vs. manual

While most grinders sold today are electric, you can buy manual burr grinders. These are operated using a hand crank. If you want a burr grinder without the expense of a high-end one, manual burr grinders give better results than both blade grinders and cheap electric burr grinders. They’re also great for camping trips and other situations where you don’t have access to power outlets. However, it takes a while to grind coffee beans manually.

What to look for in a quality coffee grinder on Amazon

Grind size settings

Blade grinders don’t have grind size settings, so it’s up to you to learn how long it takes to grind to your desired level of coarseness. While you’ll get used to it in time, it can result in some bad cups of coffee at first. Burr grinders, on the other hand, have adjustable grind settings. You can set the level of coarseness you require and the grinder will stop at the appropriate point.

Burr material

Burr grinders have either ceramic or stainless steel burrs. Ceramic ones are harder and more durable than their stainless steel counterparts. As such, you’re better off with a ceramic burr grinder.

Capacity

Consider how much coffee your grinder can take on in one go. Some have fairly small capacities and can only grind enough coffee for two to four cups. Others can grind enough for 20 to 30 cups, which is great for offices or large households that drink a lot of coffee.

How much you can expect to spend on a coffee grinder on Amazon

Basic blade grinders start at around $15-$20, while burr grinders can cost over $250 at the high end. That said, there are great options in the $50-$100 range.

Coffee grinder FAQ

Are coffee grinders worth it?

A. If you’re wondering whether it’s worth buying a coffee grinder to grind your own beans rather than using pre-ground coffee, it absolutely is. Packaged ground coffee quickly goes stale and lacks the richness and complexity of flavor that freshly ground coffee has.

As for whether expensive coffee grinders are worth buying, this depends on how serious you are about coffee. The difference between coffee made using beans from a cheap coffee grinder versus an expensive grinder is more subtle. Coffee connoisseurs will detect a difference, but casual coffee drinkers may not.

How long does coffee stay fresh after grinding?

A. Coffee quickly loses its flavor and aroma after grinding, so it’s best to grind only the amount of coffee you need and to brew it right away.

What amount of coffee beans do I need to make a cup?

A. It takes around 0.4 ounces of coffee beans to make a standard cup of coffee. Once ground, this equates to roughly 2 tablespoons. You should weigh the beans for the best results.

What’s the best coffee grinder on Amazon to buy?

Top coffee grinder on Amazon

Baratza Encore Conical Burr Coffee Grinder

What you need to know: Perfect for serious coffee fans, this grinder has 40 settings so you can tailor your grind however you need it.

What you’ll love: It has a small footprint so it won’t take up too much counter space. However, it has a large enough capacity to grind enough beans for around 20 cups, which is ideal if you make big batches of coffee.

What you should consider: Some users have issues with this grinder clogging.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top coffee grinder on Amazon for the money

JavaPresse Manual Coffee Bean Grinder

What you need to know: This manual option is great for camping trips or buyers who want a burr grinder on a budget.

What you’ll love: The built-in grind selector has 18 settings suitable for everything from espresso to French press. It has durable ceramic burrs and a stainless steel exterior that feels solid.

What you should consider: It only grinds enough coffee for two to three cups and takes 4 minutes to grind this quantity of beans.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Cuisinart DBM-8 Supreme Grind Automatic Burr Mill

What you need to know: Thanks to its large capacity, you can easily grind enough coffee for a large household or group of guests in one go.

What you’ll love: The grind chamber is transparent so you can see how much it’s filling up and stop grinding accordingly. There are 18 grind settings from extra fine to coarse. You can remove the chamber and bean hopper for cleaning.

What you should consider: It doesn’t give as uniform a grind as more expensive burr grinders.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

