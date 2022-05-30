Which NutriBullet juicer is best?

When you need a quick boost of energy or want concentrated, fast nutrition, juicing is the way to go. NutriBullet made their name with single-serving blenders that make delicious smoothies, and their juicers continue to be an innovative, affordable entry into the market.

If you are ready to dive into the world of juicing, the NutriBullet Juicer Pro Centrifugal Juicer is a good place to start. It’s a powerful choice that comes with everything you need to take juice to go or to save it for a rainy day.

What to know before you buy a NutriBullet juicer

Type of juicers

NutriBullet juicers are available in two main types: masticating and centrifugal.

Masticating: Masticating juicers are also known as cold-pressed or auger-style juicers. These use a grinding action. They take longer, but they preserve more of the nutrients in whatever you’re juicing. They work well for tough, leafy greens like kale, but they cost more.

Juicer capacity

NutriBullet juicers come with pitchers that are either 24 or 27 ounces. That 3-ounce difference might not seem like much, but considering that it takes two to three times the amount of fruits and veggies to make a serving of juice, those 3 ounces can add up fast.

Power

The wattage of your NutriBullet juicer determines the speed of the process as well as how much juice the motor can handle. Higher wattages of 900 or more mean less strain on the motor — good for a crowd — while lower wattages are best for single juicers.

Note that masticating juicers typically require less wattage than centrifugal juicers. These do a great job with just 150 watts.

What to look for in a quality NutriBullet juicer

Accessories

What’s the point of creating delicious fresh juice if you can’t take it with you, freeze it for later or clean the juicer easily? Many NutriBullet juicers come with accessories, including:

To-go bottles

Freezer trays (2 and 4 ounces)

(2 and 4 ounces) Cleaning brushes

Detailed user guides and recipes

Making delicious juice can be more complicated than it seems. NutriBullet includes an easy user guide for both the care and keeping of your juicer, as well as recipe suggestions and fruit and vegetable combinations for the best-tasting juice.

Sealed juice pitchers

There’s no doubt that fresh juice is best, but if you just don’t have the time for a daily juicing ritual, NutriBullet’s sealed juice pitchers have you covered. They keep things fresh in the fridge for up to 48 hours.

How much you can expect to spend on a NutriBullet juicer

The price is influenced by the type of juicer you buy as well as whether it includes accessories. Expect to spend $80-$200.

NutriBullet juicer FAQ

How do you care for a NutriBullet juicer?

A. Cleaning your NutriBullet juicer is simple.

Unplug your juicer.

Remove the pulp basin and empty the pulp into the trash, compost or another container for later use.

and empty the pulp into the trash, compost or another container for later use. Use the included cleaning brush to remove any stubborn pulp that clings in the basin or to the stainless steel filter.

to remove any stubborn pulp that clings in the basin or to the stainless steel filter. The lid, pitcher, basin and pusher can all be washed in the dishwasher.

can all be washed in the dishwasher. Use a damp cloth to wipe the outside of the juicing base and the cord.

to wipe the outside of the juicing base and the cord. Make sure all components of the juicer are dry before reassembling and storing.

Is there a foolproof formula for delicious juice?

A. Because everyone has a different flavor preference, it is challenging to create a foolproof formula for the perfect juice. But there are some tips to keep in mind for better results every time.

Use a combination of fruits and vegetables: Pairing soft fruits with tougher leafy greens offers plenty of nutrition and a delicious, sweet flavor.

Pairing soft fruits with tougher leafy greens offers plenty of nutrition and a delicious, sweet flavor. Mind the moisture: Due to their low moisture content, it can be difficult to extract enough juice from things like kale and spinach. Make sure to combine watery fruits and vegetables with low-moisture options.

Due to their low moisture content, it can be difficult to extract enough juice from things like kale and spinach. Make sure to combine watery fruits and vegetables with low-moisture options. Spice things up: Adding fresh ginger to your juice is great for digestion and gives your metabolism a boost.

Adding fresh ginger to your juice is great for digestion and gives your metabolism a boost. Avoid super soft fruits: Berries, bananas and other squishy fruits can clog your juicer.

Berries, bananas and other squishy fruits can clog your juicer. Add some herbs: Fragrant herbs like parsley and basil add a ton of flavor. Use sparingly.

What’s the best NutriBullet juicer to buy?

Top NutriBullet juicer

NutriBullet Juicer Pro Centrifugal Juicer

What you need to know: This easy-to-use juicer is great for soft fruits and vegetables.

What you’ll love: It has three speeds for optimal juice extraction and comes with a 27-ounce pitcher with a no-drip spout. Freezer trays are also included with this 1,000-watt machine, as are two to-go cups. The pusher has two sizes and fits in a 3-inch slot.

What you should consider: It’s loud, and it doesn’t handle tough veggies very well.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top NutriBullet juicer for the money

NutriBullet Juicer Centrifugal Juicer

What you need to know: This is similar to the Pro Centrifugal juicer but with slightly less power, fewer accessories and a lower price.

What you’ll love: It has 800 watts of power and comes with a cleaning brush, no-drip sealed pitcher and plenty of recipes to get you started. It has two speeds (low and high) for simple operation.

What you should consider: Cleaning every last bit of pulp out of this can be challenging.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

NutriBullet Slow Masticating Juicer

What you need to know: This compact machine creates juice that’s worth the wait.

What you’ll love: The quiet, slow auger grinds tough fruits and veggies to extract every last bit of juice into a juice bowl. The 24-ounce juice container has a no-drip spout, and everything except the pusher and augur are dishwasher-safe. It is compact and good for small spaces.

What you should consider: Some users noted that they needed to chop fruits and veggies fairly small to ensure pulp-free juice.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

