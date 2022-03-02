Which novelty ice pop mold is best?

Icy treats are the perfect way to cool off on a hot day, but who says you can’t make your own ice pops year-round? Kids and adults alike can appreciate a delicious frozen treat as a snack or refreshing dessert. The best novelty ice pop molds add a little whimsy to your treat, too.

For a fun shape that releases easily and delights people of all ages, Tovolo Ice Pop Silicone Freezer Molds are a great choice.

What to know before you buy novelty ice pop molds

Ice pop mold material

The ice pop mold material you choose can affect how easily your ice pops release. Metal molds are the most challenging to unmold and often result in broken ice pops.

Other novelty ice pop mold materials include silicone and rigid plastic. Silicone is the easiest in terms of ice pop removal — simply peel off the mold to release the pops.

Size

A toddler won’t need an ice pop as large as an adult might, so choose wisely when it comes to ice pop mold size. As a general rule, ice pop molds that hold 2 ounces are big enough for toddlers. Double that size for older kids.

The overall size of the tray is important, too. You want a tray that’s large enough to make ice pops for a group but not so big that you can’t fit the mold in the freezer. This becomes an even more important consideration if you are using novelty ice pop molds that need to be placed on a baking sheet or plate for support.

Shape

Here’s where the fun kicks in. Novelty ice pop molds come in all kinds of shapes, characters, creatures, letters and numbers. Choose the shape of your novelty ice pop molds based on what your child is interested in — look for sea creatures, insects and even zombies.

While shapes can be fun for older children, younger kids just learning to enjoy these frosty treats might appreciate an easy-to-eat simple column.

What to look for in quality novelty ice pop molds

Reusable sticks

Reusable sticks are a great choice that’s good for the environment. Small children might poke the back of their throat with a loose stick. These reusable sticks can be ergonomically designed for easier use that prevents the youngest children from hurting themselves.

Standalone molds

Standalone molds are best for use in crowded freezers. Nothing is worse than attempting to balance a full novelty ice pop mold in an already-cramped space. Standalone ice pop molds are self-contained and supporting. They usually include four or six ice pops, and this makes them more stable in the freezer.

Drip-catching top

Some reusable sticks also come with a drip-catching top. Not only does this top serve as a drip catcher while eating the ice pop, it also tops the pop in the freezer to minimize the risk of spills.

How much you can expect to spend on novelty ice pop molds

Many novelty ice pop molds are surprisingly affordable. Expect to spend between $5-$10 per mold.

Novelty ice pop molds FAQ

What can you make in an ice pop mold?

A. Ice pop molds have endless potential for all kinds of frozen goodies. Freeze smoothies and fruit juice, but also consider:

Wine

Vegetable juice

Milk

Yogurt

You can even add gelatin to juice to make gummies or add mix-ins to your ice pops (e.g., sprinkles, granola and candy).

How do you release ice pops from the molds?

A. Metal and hard plastic molds are often the most challenging when it comes time to release the pops. Remove these molds from the freezer 5-10 minutes before you plan to eat them for easier removal. If you forget to remove them and need to unmold ice pops immediately, run hot water over the outside of the mold to help loosen the chilly treat.

For silicone molds, carefully peel them back and enjoy your ice pop.

How do you care for ice pop molds?

A. Always follow the manufacturer’s guidelines for care to extend the life of your novelty ice pop molds. Most molds are dishwasher-safe and are placed on the top rack of the dishwasher.

If you need to hand-wash, use hot water and mild detergent, rinsing completely after washing. Allow to dry before storage.

What are the best novelty ice pop molds to buy?

Top novelty ice pop molds

Tovolo Ice Pop Silicone Freezer Molds

What you need to know: These sturdy ice pop molds come in delightful monster shapes.

What you’ll love: The molds are BPA-free and the reusable sticks double as monster feet. In the freezer, the molds are stable and not likely to tip.

What you should consider: Some users received duplicate monsters, not the variety they were expecting. These can also be hard to remove from the mold.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top novelty ice pop molds for the money

Nuby Garden Fresh Frozen Pop Tray

What you need to know: These easy-to-hold pops are perfect for little hands.

What you’ll love: The sticks have a sturdy loop hold that are great for children of any age, including babies who are teething. The plastic is BPA-free.

What you should consider: The molds can break with rough use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Flowish Store Heart Ice Pop Molds

What you need to know: These are sweet heart-shaped molds to share the love.

What you’ll love: The food-grade silicone tray can be used to create not only ice pops but also frozen pudding and ice cream treats. You can also use it to bake heart-shaped mini cakes.

What you should consider: This tray does not come with reusable sticks.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Suzannah Kolbeck writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.