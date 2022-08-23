Sparkling water fans will love the SodaStream Art. It looks good and creates fizzy water with minimal effort.

SodaStream Art review

If you go through sparkling water quickly, it makes sense to use a soda maker. Soda makers can save money and reduce plastic usage. The SodaStream Art is a sleek-looking sparkling water maker that’s completely manual, so you can use it anywhere. It uses quick-connect CO2 technology to make sparkling water in seconds.

SodaStream claims one of its units can save thousands of plastic bottles. It also states this unit is energy-efficient.

We wanted to find out if the SodaStream Art lives up to the hype. We sent it to one of our testers, and this is what we discovered.

Testing the SodaStream Art

At BestReviews, we have a group of testers who try out products in their homes over a number of weeks. This lets us see how products really perform outside of a controlled lab environment. In this case, our tester had experience using an older SodaStream, so they were able to see how this model measured up.

What is the SodaStream Art?

The SodaStream Art is a seltzer maker that uses compact canisters of carbon dioxide to turn still tap water into sparkling water. You can drink this water as is, or you can add syrups and flavorings to make your own sodas or flavored seltzer.

SodaStream Art price and where to buy

The SodaStream has a recommended retail price of around $130, but you can find it for around $100-$110. It’s available from Amazon, Sur La Table, Kohl’s and Macy’s.

How to use SodaStream Art

The SodaStream Art is extremely simple to use. Just make sure to wash the bottle before you get started. Then, fit the CO2 cylinder into place.

Next, fill the bottle with cold tap water up to the fill line. Slot the bottle into the machine and pull the lever down, hold it for one second and then release. The instructions state to pull it three times for standard fizz or five times for strong fizz. It may take a little experimentation, but you’ll soon learn your preferred level of carbonation.

SodaStream Art benefits

Easy to adjust carbonation

If you want to adjust the fizziness of your water, simply pull the lever more or fewer times. This gives you complete control of how carbonated your beverage ends up.

Attractive design

The SodaStream Art has a compact, retro design that looks great in any kitchen. It took up very little counter space and fit easily underneath our wall cabinets.

No electricity needed

This soda maker is completely manual, so you don’t need to worry about positioning it close to an outlet.

SodaStream Art drawbacks

Needs quick-connect CO2 cylinders

This model uses a different type of CO2 cylinder from older SodaStream models. Rather than the standard blue canister that screws in place, the Art uses a pink, quick-connect cylinder. This can be frustrating if you already have several of the older cylinders in stock.

Some durability issues

Although we didn’t have any issues with the durability of this product, we’ve seen a handful of reviews where the unit broke after a few days or a few weeks. While these are likely anomalies, it’s still worth noting. Thankfully, SodaStream will provide a replacement if this happens.

Should you get the SodaStream Art?

If you’re in the market for a seltzer maker, the SodaStream Art should be at the top of your list. It lives up to the manufacturer’s claims that it’s energy-efficient, and the quick-connect CO2 system is a breeze to use.

Consider other products

SodaStream Aqua Fizz Sparkling Water Machine

This manual soda maker uses a glass carafe, which is perfect for buyers who prefer not to drink from plastic bottles.

Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s and Macy’s

SodaStream Fizzi One-Touch Sparkling Water Machine

Since it’s powered by electricity, you can carbonate water at the press of a button. It offers three levels of fizziness to choose from.

Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Aarke Carbonator III

If you’re serious about seltzer, this stainless steel carbonator is extremely durable and looks great out on the counter. It uses cylinders that have 100% renewable CO2.

Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.