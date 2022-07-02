The best deals from the Home Depot Red, White and Blue Sale

July 4th is an ideal time to get together with your family and friends. Still, there’s more to the holiday than fireworks. Home Depot’s 4th of July Sale is an excellent time to save on lawn care and gardening supplies. Additionally, many name-brand power tools are deeply discounted, meaning it’s a great time to pick up necessities for your next DIY project.

Home Depot 4th of July tool deals

Home Depot is one of the best places to buy tools. They carry mostly well-known brands, and you can purchase many tools in sets. Many power tools are over 20% to 30% off during the July 4th sales event.

Cordless drills

Cordless drills are more versatile and nearly as powerful as corded-electric models. Many cordless drills feature batteries that you can use with other cordless tools. For example, Milwaukee cordless drills include batteries you can use with Milwaukee-brand impact drivers, nail guns and orbit sanders.

Socket wrench sets

Socket wrenches let you reach places that many adjustable wrenches can’t. You’ll want a set of wrenches that can stand up to extreme forces. Wrenches made from chrome, vanadium and molybdenum tend to be the strongest.

Power tool sets

If you need several tools, you can save money buying them in a set. Home Depot has comprehensive tool sets that have everything you’ll need. Still, you can save money buying a smaller set with just a few items. Many power tool sets include durable bags to store your new array of tools.

Home Depot 4th of July lawn and garden deals

Since the sale is in the middle of the summer, it’s an ideal time to buy lawn and garden supplies. Whether you’re planting a garden or just need new lawn tools, Home Depot is sure to have what you need.

Planters

Planters are an ideal way to grow vegetables or flowers. When buying a planter, you should consider its size, material and weight. Large ones are often relatively expensive, but they result in larger plants. You may decide to move your plants, so you’ll want planters that aren’t too heavy to carry.

Lawn mowers

Lawn mowers are the most important landscaping tool you’ll ever buy. Cordless mowers are among the quietest but least powerful. Corded-electric mowers are generally more powerful than cordless models, but the cord can get in the way. Gas mowers are typically the most powerful, although they’re loud and often require maintenance.

Home Depot 4th of July major appliance deals

Home Depot has every type of appliance you could imagine. If you’ve never bought a major appliance online, this is an excellent time to try it. Home Depot offers free shipping on most orders over $45 and most major appliances.

Refrigerators

You can shop for refrigerators from well-known brands like Samsung and LG. When shopping for a refrigerator, you’ll want to consider whether you want a top-freezer, bottom-freezer or side-by-side model. Additionally, it’s important to consider the fridge’s dimensions. If you have a cabinet that hangs over your refrigerator, it may be best to choose a shorter model.

Many refrigerators have additional features that are worth considering. For example, some have showcase doors that let you access frequently used products without opening the entire door.

Electric ranges

Electric ranges are often more affordable and safer than gas models. Many feature smooth glass cooktops and expandable burners. When buying an electric range, it’s important to consider its size, energy consumption and additional features.

Washers and dryers

When choosing a washer and dryer, you’ll want to know whether you want a top-load or front-load model. Front-load washers often require less water than top-load models. Additionally, they’re usually quieter and allow clothes to dry more quickly. Still, top-load washers typically have a larger capacity and don’t require you to bend down.

Best Home Depot 4th of July deals

Best cordless drill deals

DeWalt Atomic 20-Volt Max Cordless Brushless Drill And Driver

This drill is lightweight and powerful. It has an LED work light that illuminates the space in front of it. This set includes a drill, battery, charger and a small toolbag. Many were impressed with its battery life.

Sold by Home Depot

Milwaukee M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Drill Driver And Impact Driver Combo Kit

This kit includes a cordless drill, an impact driver, two batteries, a charger and a toolbag. The included batteries are compatible with over 200 tools. The tools have a 5-year warranty, and the batteries have a two-year warranty. The drill’s torque is powerful enough to get the job done but gentle enough not to hurt your wrist.

Sold by Home Depot

Ryobi One+ 18-Volt Cordless Drill And Driver Kit

The drill features a 24-position clutch and a two-speed gearbox. This kit includes a cordless drill, an impact driver, two batteries, a charger and a toolbag. The tools have a 3-year limited warranty. Many were impressed with the drill’s power and battery life.

Sold by Home Depot

Best socket wrench set deals

Husky 3/8-Inch Drive Mechanics Tool Set

This 70-piece set includes one ratchet and three extensions. Most people said they were impressed with the wrench’s comfortable grip and socket release button. The chrome finish makes the set easy to clean, and it is backed by a lifetime warranty.

Sold by Home Depot

GearWrench 3/8-Inch And 1/2-Inch Drive Master Impact Socket Set

This kit includes extensions, SAE sockets, metric sockets and universal adapters. The tools are made from molybdenum and coated in black oxide for enhanced durability and corrosion resistance.

Sold by Home Depot

Best power tool set deals

Ryobi One+ 18-Volt Cordless Six-Tool Combo Kit

This kit includes a drill, impact driver, circular saw, reciprocating saw, multi-tool, LED light, two batteries and a tool bag. The tools are backed by a 3-year warranty. The batteries are compatible with over 200 Ryobi tools.

Sold by Home Depot

Milwaukee M18 18V Lithium-Ion Five-Tool Combo Kit

This kit includes a drill, impact driver, circular saw, grinder, multi-tool, two batteries and a toolbag. Many were impressed with most of the included tools.

Sold by Home Depot

Dewalt 20-Volt Max Cordless Combo Kit

This kit includes nine tools, two batteries and two toolbags. A 3-year limited warranty backs the tools, and the batteries are compatible with over 200 Dewalt-brand tools.

Sold by Home Depot

Best planter deals

Varadek Midland 30-Inch Plastic Tall Square Planters

These are available in black, white and brown. Many were impressed with the plastic’s durability. They feature a stylish design and aren’t excessively heavy.

Sold by Home Depot

Root Pouch Breathable 15-Gallon Fabric Planting Containers

This includes five large planters. They have handles, making them easy to move around. They’re available in brown, green and white. Many were impressed with the durability and low price.

Sold by Home Depot

Best lawn mower deals

Yard Machines Briggs and Stratton Gas Push Mower

This features a 20-inch cutting path and ships fully assembled. Many people said they were impressed with this mower’s durability.

Sold by Home Depot

Makita 18-Volt Cordless Self-Propelled Lawn Mower Kit

This has a 21-inch cutting path and comes with four batteries. It features a sleek black-and-blue design. It’s powerful compared to most battery-powered mowers.

Sold by Home Depot

Ryobi 13-Amp Electric Walk Behind Lawn Mower

It’s lightweight and easy to store. It features a 20-inch cutting path and is powerful enough to cut through dense grass. It’s built to last and includes a removable bag.

Sold by Home Depot

Best refrigerator deals

GE Profile Smart Four-Door French Door Refrigerator

This features a door-in-door rotating bin, letting you easily access your favorite foods and condiments. The sleek, stainless-steel design looks great in any kitchen. Many were impressed with the storage space.

Sold by Home Depot

LG Electronics Side by Side Refrigerator With InstaView

The showcase door is ideal for easily accessing food. It features a sleek design and a roomy interior. It’s available in stainless steel and black stainless steel.

Sold by Home Depot

Best electric range deals

Samsung Smart Freestanding Electric Range

This WiFi-enabled range lets you preheat your oven and adjust the temperature using your phone or voice controls. The stovetop holds a consistent temperature and the oven preheats quickly.

Sold by Home Depot

LG Electronics Smart Oven

This oven features smart capabilities and a built-in air fryer. It’s available in stainless steel and black stainless steel. It has five burners and an easy-to-clean interior.

Sold by Home Depot

Best washer and dryer deals

LG Electronics Graphite Steel WashTower Laundry Center

This features a stylish look and takes up less floor space thanks to its stackable design. It’s quiet, efficient and easy to use. It’s backed by a 10-year limited warranty.

Sold by Home Depot

Magic Chef All-In-One Ventless And Washer Dryer Combo

This includes a child lock and a one-year parts and labor warranty. Many loved the convenience of not having to switch their laundry over when it finished washing.

Sold by Home Depot

