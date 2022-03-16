Batteries & Power

Skip to content
WSPA 7NEWS
Spartanburg
66°
Spartanburg
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Carolina Blends and Brews
Coronavirus
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Diane Lee’s Here to Help
Entertainment
First Responder Friday
Let’s Eat
Links We Mentioned
Local News
Murdaugh Mysteries
National News
Only On 7
Politics & Govt.
Press Releases
State News
World News
Zip Trips
Top Stories
NY AG asks judge to hold Trump in contempt
Controversial TN marriage bill to get age requirement
Video
Henderson Co. Sheriff’s Office says bomb threats …
Video
Man arrested over anti-Biden sticker on gas pumps
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
7 Day Forecast
⚡ Alerts
❄️ Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
🌦️ Forecast
📡 Radar
🌀 Tracking the Tropics
Webcams
Weather Email Alerts
Weather Week
Sports
🏆 Basketball Challenge Contest
🏈 Carolina Panthers
China 2022
Clemson Tigers
🏀 College Basketball
College Sports
🏀 Greenville March Madness
Greenville Triumph
🏈 High School Football
High School Standouts
NASCAR
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
Tiger’s back: Woods thrills patrons with Masters …
Top Stories
The Masters: How much money does the winner get?
Top-seed Sabalenka, past champ Keys advance in Charleston
South Carolina’s NCAA title parade set for April …
Drive’s Davis gets a memento
Video
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Carolina Eats
The Southern Table with Ingles
Food For Thought
Furry Friends
Open Road
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Top Stories
If You Are Looking for Small Town Feel- Visit the …
Video
Top Stories
This Week In History: Frontiersman and trader Richard …
Video
Top Stories
2022 Rotary Peace Conference
Video
See The Power Swabs Difference
Video
Whips & Grits Car Show at Dick Brooks Honda In Greer
Video
April Issue of Upstate Parent Magazine Is Here
Video
Community
BestReviews
Black History Month
Caring For The Carolinas
Community Calendar
Remarkable Women
Top Stories
Let’s Eat at The Deli Korner in Spartanburg
Video
Top Stories
Let’s Eat at Burgers and Bakery in Spartanburg, S.C.
Video
Top Stories
April 2022 Caring for the Carolinas Community Service …
Video
Remarkable Women Finalist Rebecca Moss
Video
Remarkable Women Finalists: Jacquelyn Blakley
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Report It!
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
CW 62
About CW62
Email Newsletter Signup
Meet The Team
Regional News Partners
Terms of Use
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
Batteries & Power
Best Ryobi battery
Top Batteries & Power Headlines
Close
You have been added to 7NEWS Morning Update Newsletter
Subscribe Now
7NEWS Morning Update
Sign Up