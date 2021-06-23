Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Spartanburg
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Consumer
BestReviews
Coronavirus
Entertainment
Links We Mentioned
Local News
National News
Newsfeed Now
Only On 7
Pass or Fail
Politics & Govt.
State News
World News
Top Stories
DHEC to hold COVID-19 news conference
Pedestrian bridge collapsed in Northeast DC, injuries 3 people.
Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane hacks you should know before storms come your way
Deputies search for 2 missing kids in Henderson Co.
Gallery
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
❄️ Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
🌦️ Forecast
🕔 Hourly
🌀 Tracking the Tropics
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
Big Race – Daytona
🏈 Carolina Panthers
Clemson
College Sports
Greenville Triumph
🏈 High School Football
High School Standouts
Big Race – Indy
NFL Draft
⭐ Star of the Week
🏈 The Big Game
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
Wofford offensive coordinator Lang retires
Top Stories
College refs working on their skills at local camp
Video
Searching for sticky stuff: MLB umps start checking pitchers
Supreme Court win for college athletes in compensation case
Raiders player Carl Nassib announces he’s gay in Instagram video
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Financial Friday
Furry Friends
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Top Stories
Chef’s Kitchen – Mountain Caviar
Video
Top Stories
Derek Hough Helping Pets Find A Forever Home
Video
Top Stories
Retirement Coffee Talk – Improving Your Retirement Accounts
Video
Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwiches New at Hardee’s
Video
Wellness By Design – Safely Restore Hormone Levels
Video
Get The Complete Home Furnishing Experience With Hampton Furniture
Video
Community
BestReviews
#7Kids
Let’s Eat
Caring For The Carolinas
Black History Month
Community Calendar
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Let’s Eat at Medina’s Village Bistro
Video
Top Stories
Let’s Eat at Boston Annie’s in Gaffney
Video
Spartanburg man using art to raise mental health awareness
Video
Summer camps around the Upstate ramp up since start of pandemic
Video
Report It!
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Email Newsletter Signup
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
CW 62
About CW62
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet The Team
Terms of Use
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Drills
The best Makita drill
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP