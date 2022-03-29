Snow Tools

Skip to content
WSPA 7NEWS
Spartanburg
65°
LIVE NOW
Watch 7NEWS at Noon
Spartanburg
65°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Carolina Blends and Brews
Coronavirus
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Diane Lee’s Here to Help
Entertainment
First Responder Friday
Let’s Eat
Links We Mentioned
Local News
Murdaugh Mysteries
National News
Only On 7
Politics & Govt.
Press Releases
State News
World News
Zip Trips
Top Stories
Russia sends formal letter warning US to stop arming …
South Carolina inmate picks firing squad over electric …
Bunny money: Average price of Easter basket nearing …
Video
Missing man found dead in Spartanburg Co., ruled …
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
7 Day Forecast
⚡ Alerts
❄️ Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
🌦️ Forecast
📡 Radar
🌀 Tracking the Tropics
Webcams
Weather Email Alerts
Weather Week
Sports
🏆 Basketball Challenge Contest
🏈 Carolina Panthers
China 2022
Clemson Tigers
🏀 College Basketball
College Sports
🏀 Greenville March Madness
Greenville Triumph
🏈 High School Football
High School Standouts
NASCAR
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
16th ranked Clemson comes back to beat 23rd ranked …
Top Stories
South Carolina falls in series opener to #25 Ole …
Gamecocks’ Rivers enters transfer portal
High School Standouts: Abby Franks, Dorman Golf
Video
South Carolina, Staley honored with downtown parade
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Carolina Eats
The Southern Table with Ingles
Food For Thought
Furry Friends
Open Road
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Top Stories
Megan Wraps Up In Asheville From The Billie Jean …
Video
Top Stories
We Join Megan Live In Asheville For More From The …
Video
Top Stories
A Modern Speakeasy In Greenville – Welcome to “The …
Video
This Week in History: The cartoon classic “Porky’s …
Video
Megan Talks With Megan Rose at the Billie Jean King …
Video
Greenville Women Giving
Video
Community
BestReviews
Black History Month
Caring For The Carolinas
Community Calendar
Remarkable Women
Top Stories
Let’s Eat at The Deli Korner in Spartanburg
Video
Top Stories
Let’s Eat at Burgers and Bakery in Spartanburg, S.C.
Video
Top Stories
April 2022 Caring for the Carolinas Community Service …
Video
Remarkable Women Finalist Rebecca Moss
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Report It!
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
CW 62
About CW62
Email Newsletter Signup
Meet The Team
Regional News Partners
Terms of Use
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
Snow Tools
Best roof snow rake
Top Snow Tools Headlines
Close
You have been added to 7NEWS Morning Update Newsletter
Subscribe Now
7NEWS Morning Update
Sign Up