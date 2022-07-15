Which office chair for tall people is best?

You spend most of your workday seated behind your desk, so you need to make it a comfortable experience. Finding the best office chair can be challenging, particularly if you are a taller person. A new chair should have a high backrest, an adjustable seat and other features that make long periods of sitting more tolerable for your back and legs.

What to look for in an office chair for tall people

If you are taller than the average, some of the most affordable options could be an office chair with a high maximum weight capacity of 400 pounds — if you want an executive chair. What’s more, some of the best office chairs offer adjustable lumbar support and a headrest that comfortably cradles the upper back and neck. These should be among the main considerations for anyone who needs an office chair for tall people.

Best office chair for tall people

Duramont Ergonomic Office Chair

Many tall people have issues with the height of their chairs, and the Duramont ergonomic office chair presents a solution to the problem. This chair has an adjustable headrest angle and height so that you can get a custom fit. It also features a lot of padding and breathable mesh to make it more comfortable for long work sessions. The weight capacity of this chair is impressive at 330 pounds.

Oak Hollow Furniture Aloria Series Office Chair

If you are a taller individual, you may find that the seat depth on many chairs isn’t suitable for you. The seat depth on the Oak Hollow Furniture Aloria series office chair is adjustable up to 22.25 inches deep. You can adjust many things on this chair, including 4D armrests, a backrest that can tilt and recline, and pivoting neck rest. Another benefit of this leather chair is the lumbar support, which can be moved up or down to fit you comfortably.

Sunnow Ergonomic Office Chair

For those shopping on a budget, this office chair is an impressive option for the money. This mesh office chair has a high backrest of 27 inches with a headrest as wide as the backrest. The backrest can also tilt and recline up to a maximum of 135 degrees to give you the most comfortable fit.

Bowery Fully Adjustable Management Office Chair

One of the most stylish options on the market, the Bowery fully adjustable office chair is popular for tall people. The back is a rubber elastomer that comfortably contours your back and effectively eliminates back pain when sitting for long hours. The only drawback is that it does not have a high backrest. It comes in at just 22 inches high. However, this seat can comfortably accommodate individuals up to 350 pounds.

Steelcase Gesture Office Chair

Heavier individuals may want to consider the Gesture office chair, which can hold a maximum weight capacity of 400 pounds. Of course, it is also great for tall people with three seat heights from 14.5 inches to 22.5 inches. The seat is nice and wide at 20 inches with an adjustable depth of up to 18.5 inches. The modern design also features 4D armrests, an adjustable headrest and a contoured backrest.

Ticova Ergonomic Office Chair

People who struggle with posture will love the Ticova Ergonomic Office Chair with its curved backrest and headrest. The chair’s unique shape makes it more likely that you will sit with proper posture while working long hours. It even features great lumbar support to eliminate low back pain. The seat features thick padding for a more comfortable experience.

Bowthy Big and Tall Office Chair

Executive chairs for tall people can be a challenge to find, but the Bowthy office chair delivers. It features adjustable lumbar support, a recessed backrest and a headrest to support the upper back and neck. In addition, it holds up to 400 pounds. The only drawback to this chair is that you cannot adjust the armrests or headrest.

Herman Miller Aeron Ergonomic Chair – Size C

The Herman Miller Aeron ergonomic chair in size C is a great option made from recycled material when money is not an object. The seat height ranges from 16 inches to 20.5 inches, and the back is broken up into eight distinct zones. Tilt the seat in one of three positions to reach a comfortable posture for long work hours as well as adjustable lumbar support.

Serta Ergonomic Executive Office Motion Technology

The Serta brand is known for its comfort in mattresses, and it brings that same level of attention to this office chair with its unique Back in Motion Seat Technology, which swivels the lumbar forward and promotes spinal movement and flexibility in your core. It reduces the pressure to the back and neck that can sometimes come from long sitting sessions. Lower back support that can recline as you sit can help improve circulation and pressure on the legs.

