Which rolltop desk is best?

Rolltop desks are typically crafted from heirloom-quality wood and as such, they can be a considerable investment. But a good one will last generations, and while today’s rolltop desks may resemble antiques, they’ve come a long way from their vintage counterparts and are designed with modern, efficient work in mind.

When selecting a rolltop desk, prioritize real wood, durability, quality craftsmanship and useful features such as storage and cable solutions. The Country Marketplaces Roll Top Desk Solid Oak Wood is the top choice, meeting all of these criteria within a timeless aesthetic.

What to know before you buy a rolltop desk

Functionality

Look for practical features such as built-in storage solutions—cubbies and hanging file drawers, for example—writing tablets, USB ports and holes for routing cables.

Materials

Rolltop desks tend to be made from high-quality heirloom wood such as solid oak. Read the description when considering a home office desk to ensure it’s made from materials that justify its price point.

What to look for in a quality rolltop desk

Spaciousness

Rolltop desks range in size from petite student models to wide and grand desks ideal for people who need ample room to complete a range of tasks. When deciding what size desk to purchase, consider how much floor space you have available, your budget and what you’ll use the desk for.

If you intend to use a desktop computer inside your rolltop desk, you’ll need to measure the height of your monitor to ensure the rolltop has sufficient clearance.

Storage compartments

Built-in shelves, cubbies and drawers are ideal for using a desk as the anchor for your home office.

Many rolltop desks feature multiple storage compartments to keep pens, pencils, sticky notes, earbuds and other essentials nearby. Some rolltop desks also feature deep file drawers to keep your papers organized.

Because they can be closed and often locked, rolltop desks themselves are excellent for storing important items such as your laptop and journal.

Built-in outlet and plugs

Many rolltop desks feature a built-in outlet and USB port concealed behind a cover that matches the traditional aesthetic of a rolltop desk, ensuring that functionality does not come at the expense of beauty.

Warranty

Choose a rolltop desk that comes with a warranty covering certain kinds of damage, such as a faulty USB port.

How much you can expect to spend on a rolltop desk

Expect to pay $500-$3,000 for a rolltop desk. A good rolltop desk manufactured from high-quality materials and featuring a range of built-in storage solutions typically costs around $2,000.

Rolltop desk FAQ

Is a rolltop desk worth the price?

A. While rolltop desks are more of an investment than some simple desks in modern styles, they’re well worth their prices. A high-quality rolltop desk will provide ample work area and storage. Apart from functionality, rolltop desks are visually stunning pieces with classic charm and sturdy construction.

Is a rolltop desk a practical option for a home office?

A. Rolltop desks tend to be larger than some modern desks, so they may not fit well into your office if you’re working with a limited amount of space. To be sure, measure the dimensions of your office and compare them to the dimensions of the desk you’re considering buying.

What’s the best rolltop desk to buy?

Top rolltop desk

Country Marketplaces Rolltop Desk Solid Oak Wood

What you need to know: This is a large, luxurious rolltop desk made from real wood, featuring an array of built-in storage for a productive home office setup.

What you’ll love: Heirloom-quality wood and craftsmanship intended to last for generations meets modern technology and comprehensive storage. The hutch includes electrical plugs and USB ports. It is lockable. It has four solid oak drawers, including two deep file drawers.

What you should consider: It is among the pricier options for a rolltop desk.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top rolltop desk for the money

Country Marketplace Mini Rolltop Desk Solid Oak Wood

What you need to know: This lockable, vintage-style rolltop desk fits in small spaces and is a reasonable price.

What you’ll love: It is slimmer than most rolltop desks and made of high-quality wood. A felt-lined center drawer houses writing utensils. It features cubby holes for organizing loose supplies, a USB port and electrical plug.

What you should consider: It won’t fit a large computer monitor upright when closed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking ou

Country Marketplace Small Home Office Rolltop Desk

What you need to know: This is an attractive, rustic rolltop desk at a reasonable price made from solid oak.

What you’ll love: This desk is a beautiful piece of furniture with quality craftsmanship and many storage compartments. The top ships fully assembled for convenience. Customer service is attentive.

What you should consider: The pullout writing tablet won’t accommodate left-handed writers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Evelyn Waugh writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.