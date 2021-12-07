Skip to content
WSPA 7NEWS
Spartanburg
57°
Spartanburg
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Carolina Blends and Brews
Coronavirus
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Entertainment
Exclusive Consumer Reports
First Responder Friday
Let’s Eat
Links We Mentioned
Local News
Murdaugh Mysteries
National News
Only On 7
Politics & Govt.
PR Newswire Press Releases
State News
World News
Zip Trips
Top Stories
7 tips to limit daylight saving time sleep disruption
SC gasoline prices expected to rise after Biden bans …
Beef jerky sold in 8 states recalled over listeria …
First responders save man bitten by deadly viper
Video
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
7 Day Forecast
⚡ Alerts
❄️ Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
🌦️ Forecast
📡 Radar
🌀 Tracking the Tropics
Webcams
Weather Email Alerts
Weather Week
Sports
🏆 Basketball Challenge Contest
🏈 Carolina Panthers
China 2022
Clemson Tigers
🏀 College Basketball
College Sports
Greenville Triumph
🏈 High School Football
High School Standouts
NASCAR
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
Furrey returns to guide Limestone
Video
Top Stories
Furman falls in SoCon championship heartbreaker
Bassmaster Classic victory decided by ounces
Mexico suspends 5 officials over soccer match brawl
Furman advances to SoCon Championship with win over …
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Carolina Eats
The Southern Table with Ingles
Food For Thought
Open Road
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Top Stories
The Soiree In Anderson Is Back!
Video
Top Stories
Cake Motorsports
Video
Top Stories
Magic Monday March 7, 2022
Video
Habitat for Humanity of Spartanburg
Video
Move it Monday – FireGem Cheer Academy
Video
Upstate Homes – Listings March 4, 2022
Video
Community
BestReviews
Black History Month
Caring For The Carolinas
Community Calendar
Remarkable Women
Top Stories
Let’s Eat at Iron Horse Steamers in Easley
Video
Top Stories
Let’s Eat at Claudio’s Bistro in Woodruff
Video
Top Stories
Carolina Blends and Brews: Silos Brewing Co.
Video
Let’s Eat at Travinia Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar …
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Report It!
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
CW 62
About CW62
Email Newsletter Signup
Meet The Team
Regional News Partners
Terms of Use
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
Grooming
Best dry shampoo for dogs
Top Grooming Headlines
Best puppy shampoo
Best dog nail trimmer
Best dog nail grinder
Close
You have been added to 7NEWS Morning Update Newsletter
Subscribe Now
7NEWS Morning Update
Sign Up