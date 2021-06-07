Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Spartanburg
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Consumer
Coronavirus
Entertainment
Links We Mentioned
Local News
National News
Newsfeed Now
Only On 7
Pass or Fail
Politics & Govt.
State News
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
World News
Top Stories
Sen. Graham to question COVID-19 origin during visit to Greenville lab
Video
FDA approves first Alzheimer’s drug in nearly 20 years despite controversy
Gov. McMaster kicks off SC boating and fishing week
Live
Police seek ID of naked man accused of break-ins, assaults in Asheville
Gallery
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
❄️ Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
🌦️ Forecast
🕔 Hourly
🌀 Tracking the Tropics
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
Big Race – Daytona
🏈 Carolina Panthers
Clemson
College Sports
Greenville Triumph
🏈 High School Football
High School Standouts
Big Race – Indy
NFL Draft
⭐ Star of the Week
🏈 The Big Game
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
Larson wins again as Hendrick continues month of dominance
Top Stories
Cantlay wins a playoff at Memorial on Sunday without Rahm
Virginia eliminates South Carolina from the Columbia Regional 3-2
Titans agree to deal with Falcons for Julio Jones
South Carolina held to just 3 hits as Old Dominion wins winner bracket contest 2-1
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Financial Friday
Furry Friends
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Top Stories
Upstate Homes – Listings June 4, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Get Pointed In The Right Direction With Big Money Management
Video
Top Stories
Two Simple Steps To Save A Life
Video
Furry Friend Friday – Meet Lollipop
Video
Back To 30 Father’s Day Box
Video
Upstate muralist Adam Schrimmer takes his passion for public art inside Greenville’s Children’s Museum
Video
Community
BestReviews
#7Kids
Let’s Eat
Caring For The Carolinas
Black History Month
Community Calendar
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Let’s Eat at Boston Annie’s in Gaffney
Video
Top Stories
Spartanburg man using art to raise mental health awareness
Video
Summer camps around the Upstate ramp up since start of pandemic
Video
Fair at Heritage Park kicks off Thursday in Simpsonville
Let’s Eat at OJ’s Diner in Greenville
Video
Report It!
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Email Newsletter Signup
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
CW62
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet The Team
Terms of Use
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Health
Best CBD products for dogs