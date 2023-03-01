There are several articles of clothing and accessories that scream “country.” There are plaid shirts and a good pair of blue jeans or denim overalls, for example. But the top two items will always come from the cowboys. We’re talking hats and boots. For boots, there are a few aspects to consider, such as how far up they go on your legs and their design.

In this article: Dan Post Renegade Cowboy Boots, Wolverine Rancher Cowboy Boots and Dream Pairs Chunky Heel Cowboy Boots

Staying warm in the winter with cowboy boots

Cowboy boots don’t naturally have a way of keeping your feet warm in the winter, and fur-lined boots are a different type of shoe. That doesn’t mean your feet will be cold, though. Most boot materials can, at the very least, block the wind from entering.

Instead, staying warm in cowboy boots mainly comes down to the types of socks you wear. On chilly days, your usual socks should be enough. But, on the coldest winter days, investing in a pair of thick socks, such as wool ones, is a wise decision. If you know you’ll be combining these items, try on your boots with those socks on to ensure they will fit comfortably when it’s time to use them together for real.

Best cowboy boots for men

Ariat Groundbreaker Cowboy Boots

These boots use a mix of leather and synthetics and have a Duratread outsole that’s resistant to slipping, especially from oil. There’s a mesh lining for extra breathability. They come in 30 sizes.

Sold by Amazon

Dan Post Renegade Cowboy Boots

These boots have tabs around the top to help you shimmy your feet in, and they have a removable insole so you can add your preferred orthopedics. They come in 15 sizes.

Sold by Amazon

Dr. Rhino Traditional Cowboy Boots

These boots have an extra-thick heel, and the toe portion lifts up slightly to give it a greater impact on your style. They come in 11 sizes and two designs.

Sold by Amazon

Shije Retro Cowboy Boots

These boots are designed with horseback riding in mind for a true cowboy experience. The embroidered design elevates the look. They come in 11 sizes and two designs.

Sold by Amazon

Wolverine Rancher Cowboy Boots

These boots are made for working, and that’s just what they’ll do. The thick rubber sole is slip-resistant, and they have a steel toe for added protection. They come in 25 sizes.

Sold by Amazon

Best cowboy boots for women

Cierws Embroidered Cowboy Boots

Most of the designs of these boots go up to the knee, but the leg portion folds for easier storage. They have a rubber outsole and come in 10 sizes and 11 designs.

Sold by Amazon

Dingo Primrose Cowboy Boots

These boots have a lovely design with flowers and leaves that stand out all the more, thanks to the leather being colored. They come in 10 sizes and eight designs.

Sold by Amazon

Dream Pairs Chunky Heel Cowboy Boots

These boots go all the way up and have some shine to them, making them all about fashion rather than the dusty, dirty work of the farm hand. They come in 12 sizes and four designs.

Sold by Amazon

Laredo Anita Cowboy Boots

It can be hard to find cowboy boots for women in line with the work-focused designs of most cowboy boots for men. These are those. They come in nine sizes and two designs.

Sold by Amazon

Best cowboy boots for boys

Lil Durango American Flag Cowboy Boots

If you’re among the many people in this country that can’t withhold the passion they feel for the stars and stripes, and you want to impart those emotions to your child, these are excellent boots. They come in 18 sizes.

Sold by Amazon

Smoky Mountain Boots Monterey Series Cowboy Boots

Children’s boots, and other children’s clothing and accessories, can sometimes be on the kitschy side. These are just good old-fashioned cowboy boots. But small. They come in 31 sizes and nine designs.

Sold by Amazon

Best cowboy boots for girls

Dan Post Girls Cowboy Boots

Girls’ clothing can go heavy on pinks and purples, almost to the point of parody. These don’t go that far, so your little girl can enjoy the colors without feeling like a neon sign. They come in multiple sizes.

Sold by Amazon

Deer Stags Unisex Child Ranch Cowboy Boots

These boots are all about convenience with their pull-on tabs, wide opening and padded insole. Plus, the leather isn’t real for those living a vegan lifestyle. They come in 14 sizes and four designs.

Sold by Amazon

Dream Pairs Mid-Calf Cowboy Boots

Getting shoes on your youngsters can be hard enough as it is, let alone trying to get on cowboy boots. These have zippers to avoid that hassle. They come in nine sizes and five designs.

Sold by Amazon

Lil’ Durango Girls’ 8-Inch Saddle Western Boots

Sometimes you still want to go heavy on the pinks and purples, especially if your daughter is just enraptured by them. These are for that type of girl. They come in eight sizes and two designs.

Sold by Amazon

Lil’ Durango Girls’ 10-Inch Rhinestone Cowboy Boots

If the other Durangos still aren’t pink or girly enough, then these rhinestone-bearing boots are the nuclear option you need. They come in more than 12 sizes.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan C Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing, and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.