Which multi-grip pullup bar is best?

Multi-grip pullup bars promote a wide range of upper-body exercises, since you can modify your grip to target various muscle groups. Once confined exclusively to gyms, pullup bars are now available in configurations that let you mount them in a doorway or directly to a strong wall or ceiling in your home.

The Ultimate Body Press XL Doorway Pullup Bar provides a variety of grip options, then goes a step further by acting as a floor-based exercise apparatus on which you can perform pushups, dips and ab training.

What to know before you buy a multi-grip pullup bar

Pullup bar types

Door-mounted pullup bars fit into a standard door frame and are the most frequently used, thanks to their low cost and convenience. They’re ideal for apartments where permanent modifications may not be permitted, or for anyone who wants to put their equipment out of sight while it’s not being used. Some mount permanently to the door frame with screws, while others can be removed easily.

pullup bars fit into a standard door frame and are the most frequently used, thanks to their low cost and convenience. They’re ideal for apartments where permanent modifications may not be permitted, or for anyone who wants to put their equipment out of sight while it’s not being used. Some mount permanently to the door frame with screws, while others can be removed easily. Freestanding pullup bars are large apparatuses that tend to also incorporate dip bars or other workout options. These take up a lot of space and require a ceiling high enough for you to fully use them. These tend to be installed in basements or garages.

Wall-mounted pullup bars attach to a wall via screws or bolts. While they’re often the most stable, they require proper installation into studs or cement blocks to ensure safety.

Placement

No matter which type of pullup bar you choose, you need an appropriate area in which to use it. If mounted in a doorway, you need enough clearance over your head and to the sides to accommodate the exercise’s full range of motion. Freestanding pullup bars require floor space as well as a high enough ceiling for your head to rise above the bar.

Strength level

Pullups are challenging. They’re a hallmark of upper body strength, and training your body to execute them without strain is an empowering accomplishment. Most people can’t complete more than a few at a time until they’ve built up their muscles. They take time and a lot of effort to be able to perform, but yield confidence and muscle growth that other workouts can’t deliver.

What to look for in a quality multi-grip pullup bar

Mounting options

Door-mounted pullup bars either rest on the top of your door frame or require you to install brackets in the sides of your door. The mounting option you choose depends on the pullup bar you select and your preferences about putting holes in your door frame.

Pullup bars with brackets are meant to be installed on a more permanent basis than those that simply rest on your door frame. Wall- and ceiling-mounted models require heavy-duty hardware and drilling.

Installation

Some pullup bars require extensive assembly and installation. Wall- or ceiling-mounted units especially demand precision measurements and the ability to locate and mount into studs, cement blocks or steel beams. If you’re unable or unwilling to properly install a pullup bar, a door-mounted or freestanding model lets you perform pullups without needing to measure or make permanent changes to your property.

Grip options

Multi-grip pullup bars help you target different muscle groups based on how you hold onto them. The more grip configurations, the more flexibility you have with your workout. Select a bar with as many grip options as possible to ensure that you can maximize your routine.

Other exercises

Some door-mounted multi-grip pullup bars are designed for other exercises when used on the floor. Selecting a model with this degree of flexibility means you can achieve a full body workout with very little expense.

How much you can expect to spend on a multi-grip pullup bar

Door-mounted multi-grip pullup bars can cost as little as $20. However, those looking for a more robust, permanent solution can find wall-mounted and freestanding units for $60-$150.

Multi-grip pullup bar tips

Pullups can be impossible to perform without assistance for those just beginning their workout journey. But you can buy elastic bands that provide additional support so you can pull yourself up and down. Over time, less powerful bands can be used as you become more comfortable supporting and lifting your body weight.

But you can buy elastic bands that provide additional support so you can pull yourself up and down. Over time, less powerful bands can be used as you become more comfortable supporting and lifting your body weight. Be sure to stretch before and after your workout to promote flexibility and avoid stiffness.

to promote flexibility and avoid stiffness. Diet is a foundational part of your health, and good nutrition is required to both build muscle and burn fat. Consult your physician regarding your eating habits to ensure that you’re providing your body with the fuel it needs to function at peak performance.

Multi-grip pullup bar FAQ

Will a door-mounted pullup bar cause damage?

A. In some cases, yes. When used properly, a door-mounted pullup bar rests on the doorframe without causing severe damage, although most users recommend using socks or towels to provide extra insurance that the rubber padding won’t mark your paint. Those that require special mounting brackets necessitate drilling into the wood.

Can I work out my abs with a pullup bar?

A. Yes. Even though pullup bars are associated with upper-body muscle development, they can also be used to perform hanging leg raises, one of the most effective abdominal exercises.

What are the benefits to doing pullups?

A. Pullups are compound exercises. This means they activate multiple muscle groups, so they burn more calories. Pullups are also great for grip strength, an often overlooked but critical part of your ability to perform other exercises such as climbing.

What’s the best multi-grip pullup bar to buy?

Top multi-grip pullup bar

Ultimate Body Press XL Doorway Pullup Bar

What you need to know: This multi-grip pullup bar mounts in a door frame and can be used for other exercises as well.

What you’ll love: Remove it from your door and you can use it to perform pushups and ab exercises on the floor. Its heavy-duty steel construction supports up to 300 pounds.

What you should consider: Some buyers report quality issues that result in screw holes not lining up correctly for assembly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top multi-grip pullup bar for the money

Ultimate Body Press Ceiling Mounted Pullup Bar

What you need to know: This steel ceiling-mounted pullup bar features multiple grips and easy installation.

What you’ll love: Lightweight, fully padded and simple to install and use, this multi-grip pullup bar offers upper body development in a full range of motion.

What you should consider: While installation is easy, you’ll need two people to do it correctly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Goplus Pullup Bar for Doorway

What you need to know: Multi-grip and multi-use, this pullup bar accommodates a wide range of workouts.

What you’ll love: Featuring many grip options, this model can also be removed from its door mount to be used as a floor-based workout apparatus for dips, pushups and more. It’s easy to assemble, requiring no screws or drilling holes.

What you should consider: Users find that without adding additional padding, it’s almost certain to leave pressure marks and scuffs on your doorframe.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Derek Walborn writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.