Best golf club bag

Whether you ride, push or carry your golf bag, the right bag is the one that has all the features you need for greater enjoyment to, from and on the golf course.

Which golf club bag is best?

The right golf bag can make a big difference in your game. A golf bag does much more than organize your golf clubs and prevent them from getting damaged. You want enough room to store your balls, tees, gloves, towels, wallet and keys. Modern golf bags are made of materials that are stronger and lighter than ever while resisting moisture, dirt and stains.

If you’re looking for a golf bag that allows you to easily access your clubs when riding in a golf cart or walking behind a pushcart, the Callaway Golf 2021 ORG 14 Cart Bag is a high-quality choice from a leader in golf equipment.

What to know before you buy a golf club bag

The five basic types of golf bags are each designed for a specific kind of user: cart bags, stand bags, carry bags and travel bags.

Cart bags are designed to strap to the back of a cart for golfers who would rather ride in a car than walk. Cart bags are generally bigger because they have more dividers and pockets than golf bags designed for golfers who prefer to walk. Cart bags are preferred by golfers who use pushcarts and who want lots of storage space.

Carry bags are the simplest of all golf bag types. Often called “Sunday bags,” they are very light in weight because they are frameless, smaller, have fewer pockets and are usually designed to hold only a few clubs, rather than the 14-club limit specified by the Rules of Golf.

Stand bags have two legs that prop up the bag at an angle automatically when you set the base on the ground. Because they retract into the frame of the golf bag, you can also use them on a golf cart or a pushcart.

Staff bags are the big ones you see caddies carrying on televised professional golf events. They are large enough to have room on the side for the name and logo of a golf product manufacturer. They are a tight fit on golf carts and out of the question for pushing or carrying.

What to look for in a quality golf club bag

Dividers

Dividers keep your golf clubs separate. The number of dividers ranges from zero to 15. Sunday bags have no dividers at all. Less-expensive carry bags have only two or three. Some of the better golf bags have one separate chamber for each of your 14 clubs and another for your umbrella.

Storage

More pockets on your golf bag mean you have more places to store more things. At a minimum, you will want enough pockets and pouches to hold your golf balls, tees and gloves. Look for separate compartments for your wallet, watch, keys and cell phone. Top-of-the-line golf bags will have a waterproof pocket, a lined pocket for valuables and an insulated pocket for beverages. Don’t forget that more pockets also means your bag is bigger, heavier and more expensive.

Straps

Cart bags have straps that are used only to load and unload from your car to the golf cart. Carry bags and stand bags usually have a single strap, while better stand bags have two straps to distribute the weight of your clubs and gear across both your shoulders more efficiently.

Rain protection

Golf bags often come with a zippered hood to cover the top of your bag when it rains. Many are quite flimsy and of little use. If you are a golfer who plays in the rain, you will want a golf bag with a well-made hood or better yet, a waterproof golf bag.

How much you can expect to spend on a golf club bag

Simple carry bags and a few stand bags are available for less than $100, but will not have many pockets or other desirable features. The majority of players buy golf bags with lots of pockets, dividers and extras for $150- $250. Staff bags will cost closer to $250.

Golf club bag FAQ

What is the difference between men’s and women’s golf bags?

A. Golf bags designed for women are generally smaller and lighter in weight. They often have more pockets and are typically offered in more choices of colors and patterns.

How long can I keep my golf bag looking new?

A. Wipe the entire bag down with a damp rag when you see dirt and mud anywhere on your golf bag. If your golf bag gets wet, remove all your clubs and empty all the pockets. Dry it as much as you can with a dry towel and then stuff the pockets with cloth or paper towels to absorb all the moisture.

What’s the best golf club bag to buy?

Top golf club bag

Callaway Golf 2021 ORG 14 Cart Bag

What you need to know: This golf bag’s proprietary 14-way arched top allows for easy access to your clubs when using golf carts or pushcarts.

What you’ll love: The separate well for your putter gives it extra room that makes it easy to put in and take out the club. The 10 pockets face the front and include a velour-lined valuables pocket with a waterproof zipper and a molded pocket to protect your range finder. The pushcart-friendly hook and loop straps are a new addition to this latest model.

What you should consider: The rain hood could be easier to get on and off.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top golf club bag for the money

Hot-Z Golf Ladies 2.5 Cart Bag

What you need to know: This 14-way golf bag has padded dividers that treat your graphite shafts gently.

What you’ll love: This lightweight golf bag is made of nylon and has an umbrella holder and a rain hood cover. The towel ring also has a velcro attachment for your golf glove.

What you should consider: This bag has only six zippered pockets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Sun Mountain Golf 3.5 LS Stand Bag

What you need to know: This 9-inch diameter stand bag weighs less than four pounds and has sturdy carbon fiber legs.

What you’ll love: This lightweight golf bag has four-way dividers and seven pockets. Sun Mountain’s X-Strap System is easy to take on and off and can be easily carried by either strap or with both of them. The straps are made of high-density foam and the hip pad is well-cushioned.

What you should consider: This bag is not waterproof.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

