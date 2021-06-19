Hockey & Ice Skating

Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Spartanburg
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Consumer
BestReviews
Coronavirus
Entertainment
Links We Mentioned
Local News
National News
Newsfeed Now
Only On 7
Pass or Fail
Politics & Govt.
State News
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
World News
Top Stories
Upstate gathers to celebrate Juneteenth
Video
Hearing Protection Act: Legislation introduced to loosen gun suppressor laws in North Carolina
Video
1 dead in Greenville shooting, coroner says
Flash Flood Watch in effect through Sunday night in the Upstate, Western NC
Video
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
❄️ Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
🌦️ Forecast
🕔 Hourly
🌀 Tracking the Tropics
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
Big Race – Daytona
🏈 Carolina Panthers
Clemson
College Sports
Greenville Triumph
🏈 High School Football
High School Standouts
Big Race – Indy
NFL Draft
⭐ Star of the Week
🏈 The Big Game
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
Stingrays score three 3rd period goals to stun Swamp Rabbits 3-2 & take series lead 2-1
Top Stories
Triumph fall at Tormenta FC 3-1
Hurricanes’ Jaccob Slavin wins Lady Byng Memorial trophy
Swamp Rabbits even series with South Carolina
Byrnes’ Whitesides named Gatorade SC Softball Player of the Year
Video
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Financial Friday
Furry Friends
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Top Stories
Whimsy Cookie Company
Video
Top Stories
Big Money Management – Is Your Retirement Portfolio At Risk
Video
Top Stories
The Gray House in Starr offers destination dining, lodging and event space
Video
Greenville Triumph Changing The Landscape of Professional Soccer
Video
Upstate Homes – Time To Sell Your Homes
Video
Gift Ideas for Dad
Video
Community
BestReviews
#7Kids
Let’s Eat
Caring For The Carolinas
Black History Month
Community Calendar
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Let’s Eat at Medina’s Village Bistro
Video
Top Stories
Let’s Eat at Boston Annie’s in Gaffney
Video
Spartanburg man using art to raise mental health awareness
Video
Summer camps around the Upstate ramp up since start of pandemic
Video
Report It!
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Email Newsletter Signup
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
CW62
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet The Team
Terms of Use
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Hockey & Ice Skating
Hurricanes’ Jaccob Slavin wins Lady Byng Memorial trophy