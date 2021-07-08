Building Sets & Blocks

Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Spartanburg
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Consumer
BestReviews
Coronavirus
Entertainment
Links We Mentioned
Local News
National News
Newsfeed Now
Only On 7
Politics & Govt.
State News
World News
Zip Trips
Top Stories
Man charged with felony after fleeing police in Rutherford Co.
Expert advice for staying safe on wet roads
Video
Newsfeed Now: Former Pres. Trump sues big tech; No fans at Olympics after Tokyo declares COVID-19 emergency
Video
Greenville Police seek man suspected of stealing purse
Gallery
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
❄️ Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
🌦️ Forecast
🕔 Hourly
🌀 Tracking the Tropics
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
🏈 Carolina Panthers
Clemson
College Sports
Greenville Triumph
🏈 High School Football
High School Standouts
Japan 2020
NFL Draft
⭐ Star of the Week
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
Furman’s Jennings earns SoCon Female Athlete Of The Year
Top Stories
Panthers CB Pride throws out first pitch at Drive game
Video
Lightning strikes twice: Tampa Bay repeats as Cup champion
Breazeale ready for next step at USC Upstate
Video
Former USC Upstate basketball coach Eddie Payne dies, according to family friend
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Financial Friday
Furry Friends
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Top Stories
The 4th Annual Golden Years Jamboree
Video
Top Stories
Retirement Coffee Talk – Growing Your Money In Retirement
Video
Top Stories
Work It Wednesday – Appling Makeup On Sunburnt Skin
Video
Meet Jazz Saxophonist Marcus Anderson
Video
Live Comedy Show At Greer Center for the Arts
Video
Greenville Youth Alliance
Video
Community
BestReviews
#7Kids
Let’s Eat
Caring For The Carolinas
Black History Month
Community Calendar
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Let’s Eat at Trade Street Creamery and Sandwich Shoppe
Video
Top Stories
Let’s Eat at Daddy D’s Suber Soulfood in Hendersonville
Video
Let’s Eat at Medina’s Village Bistro in Chimney Rock
Video
Report It!
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Email Newsletter Signup
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
CW 62
About CW62
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet The Team
Terms of Use
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Building Sets & Blocks
Best Lego Ideas set
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP