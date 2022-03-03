Which LEGO Spider-Man set is best?

As one of the most beloved superheroes ever created, Spider-Man has inhabited stories in comics as well as on-screen in his nearly 60 years of existence. The enduring young web-slinger is especially popular with kids, and naturally, the character graces countless varieties of toys, including exciting LEGO creations.

The Danish toymaker has produced Spider-Man sets for nearly 20 years, with builds based on animated TV shows and live-action films alike. The Attack on the Spider Lair set is a top pick, featuring several notable characters as well as fun accessories. With so much source material and famed friends and foes, there are plenty of LEGO Spider-Man sets that fans can enjoy.

What to know before you buy a LEGO Spider-Man set

Content

Spider-Man is a beloved character among fans, but he’s also popular in his fictional world of superheroes and supervillains as well. Many of Spider-Man’s iconic foes feature in various LEGO sets, including Venom, the Green Goblin, Mysterio, and Doctor Octopus. As Spider-Man is also an Avenger, fans may find LEGO sets with Iron Man and Doctor Strange. In yet other sets, Spider-Man may appear not only with friends like Mary Jane Watson but also with other Marvel heroes such as Ghost Rider.

Spider-Man sets have been a part of the LEGO Marvel Super Heroes series since its inception in 2012, with builds inspired by various shows and movies, including the sprawling Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Types

Most Spider-Man sets are fairly standard, featuring characters alongside a setting from a TV or film scene. But there are some special sets featuring Spider-Man as well. For example, Mighty Micros are geared for younger builders, and these are smaller sets that feature two characters with corresponding vehicles that allow little ones to play for hours on end. There are also a handful of LEGO busts, which depict popular characters from the shoulders up and are designed to be put on display in a room. Lastly, Spider-Man features two different Mech Armor LEGO models, which are around 7 inches tall and resemble robotic action figures.

Age range

Note the number of pieces included in each set, which will be listed on the outside of the box. Piece count generally correlates with the preferred age range of the set. Those sets for kids between ages 4 and 6 tend to have 100 pieces or less, while those for ages 6 to 10 may feature up to 500. Many sets comprise 500 to 1,000 pieces, which are ideal for ages 10 and up (or younger kids aided by an adult).

For older builders, there are a handful of sets that feature over 1,000 pieces; the largest Spider-Man LEGO set reaches nearly 4,000 pieces!

What to look for in a quality LEGO Spider-Man set

Minifigs

Many LEGO fans gravitate to sets that feature their favorite minifigures (known as minifigs in LEGO fan parlance), which are small, blocklike, articulated figurines. Most sets feature a handful of minifigs, with some larger options including five or more. Concerning Spider-Man sets, not only are there numerous villains that may make an appearance as minifigs, Spider-Man himself boasts a wide range of suits, which means there are many different minifig versions of Peter Parker as well. He’s not the only Spider-Man, either; Miles Morales also features in LEGO sets, as does Spider-Gwen.

Interactivity

Most builds should include some degree of interactivity, in which components or accessories can be utilized to recreate favorite battles or where set-pieces are inspired by films, TV, or comic stories. Particularly when shopping for the under-12 crowd, seek out sets that include multiple extras and pieces that allow for varied play.

How much you can expect to spend on a LEGO Spider-Man set

Most of these sets cost between $25 and $50. Price tends to be influenced in large part by piece count, and the largest sets will sell for over $50 and sometimes above $100.

LEGO Spider-Man set FAQ

Are LEGO sets educational?

A. LEGO sets may foster and grow a variety of skills in youngsters, including spatial awareness and fine motor skills. LEGO sets may reward patience and following instructions, while also instilling a sense of independence and confidence. Organizational skills may also be required. When building with others, LEGO sets require communication and cooperation in order to be successful.

Are there Spider-Man LEGO sets for adults?

A. As Spider-Man appeals to builders of all ages, there are sets for those as young as 4 years old as well as those geared to adult builders. One set featuring The Daily Bugle includes more than 3,700 pieces and stands almost 3 feet tall upon completion. Another set featuring a large-scale battle has more than 1,000 pieces.

What are the best LEGO Spider-Man sets to buy?

Top LEGO Spider-Man set

LEGO Attack on the Spider Lair

What you need to know: This elaborate set features a variety of interactive elements and six minifigs of popular heroes and villains.

What you’ll love: At just under 500 pieces, this set depicting Spider-Man’s lair caters to a wide range of builders. It includes many accessories and movable components and minifigs of Venom, the Green Goblin, and the Iron Spider suit, among others.

What you should consider: It is pricey, especially considering its mid-range size.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top LEGO Spider-Man set for the money

LEGO Spider-Man vs. Mysterio’s Drone Attack

What you need to know: This smaller set is ideal for the youngest builders and allows for experimentation and imaginative play.

What you’ll love: Designed for ages 4 and up, this small set with less than 100 pieces is inspired by “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” It features interactive elements and three minifigs, including Mysterio.

What you should consider: The set is based on a film that its target audience is likely too young to watch.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man at the Sanctum Workshop

What you need to know: This new set is inspired by the forthcoming “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” with the web slinger teaming up with the powerful Dr. Strange.

What you’ll love: Four minifigures of Spider-Man, MJ, Dr. Strange, and Wong feature in this Sanctum scene. The set features a variety of interactive accessories, including web blasts and a large bug mobile, and is a good value proposition for a scene that offers a lot of play.

What you should consider: The build is fairly straightforward.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Anthony Marcusa writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.