Which cowgirl costume is best?

Not all costumes are designed to scare. In fact, many costumes make it possible to express creativity, specific interests or a sense of fun without being spooky. These are reasons that dressing up as a cowgirl for Halloween has been popular for generations.

A throwback to the days of the wild west and when western shows were popular on TV, the typical cowgirl costume includes items such as a hat, vest and handkerchief with a western design. Costumes with this iconic theme are available for all ages. If you are looking for a cowgirl costume for an adult, the Fun Shack Cowgirl Costume comes in adult sizes, ranging from small to XX-large.

What to know before you buy a cowgirl costume

Reasons to wear a cowgirl costume

Dressing up for Halloween is the most popular occasion to sport a cowgirl costume. You may choose one simply because you like the cowgirl look. However, a love of horses or the country lifestyle is also a fun reason to dress up like a cowgirl.

Halloween isn’t the only time for donning cowgirl gear. Dressing up as a character for a play or show may also call for a cowgirl costume. Additionally, a cowgirl costume is ideal for wearing to parties with a country or western theme. Moreover, a child who loves playing dress-up will likely enjoy slipping into a cowgirl costume during playtime.

Cowgirl costumes for adults and kids

When you shop for a cowgirl costume, chances are you’ll find options for all ages. Halloween costumes for women are often available with a cowgirl theme. These western-style costumes also come in kids sizes.

Cowgirl costume design

Cowgirl costumes for kids have cute designs that appeal to youngsters. They may have fringe, shiny material or eye-catching embellishments. If you are looking for an adult costume, you’ll have a choice of conventional, edgy or sexy designs.

What to look for in a quality cowgirl costume

Included items

Each cowgirl costume varies in the items and accessories that come with it. Complete costumes include a western-style shirt, skirt or pants and vest along with accessories such as a cowgirl hat, boots, vet and halter. Some costumes only include key accessories you can pair with your favorite western attire. To ensure you have a complete look for your Halloween party or another occasion, read the product descriptions to know what’s included before buying.

Sizes

Cowgirl costumes are available in sizes for kids and adults. Those made for kids come in sizes for toddlers to small kids and pre-teens to teens. Adult-sized cowgirl costumes typically come in small, medium, large, X-large and XX-large. Costumes made by reputable manufacturers usually include size charts in the product descriptions to help consumers determine which size will provide the most accurate fit.

Materials

Cotton, cotton blend and polyester are the most popular materials used to make cowgirl costumes. Some may also feature denim, a fabric used in traditional western attire.

How much you can expect to spend on a cowgirl costume

You can find cowgirl costumes that cost $100 or more, but spending that much to be a cowgirl is unnecessary. Feature-packed options with fun accessories are available in the $20-$50 price range.

Cowgirl costume FAQ

How do I care for a cowgirl costume?

A. If you take proper care of your new costume, it will last for many Halloweens or special occasions. When washing it, follow the care instructions. Many costumes require hand-washing to prevent them from shrinking, fading or wearing out prematurely. Once clean and dry, place your costume in a garment bag or costume box to protect it while in storage.

How should I wear my hair with a cowgirl costume?

A. You can wear your hair in different ways to compliment a cowgirl hat, which is a key component of most cowgirl costumes. Shorter hair can be styled below the brim and around the face. Longer hair can be worn in an updo under the hat with a few pieces placed around the face or left loose and flowing. Popular looks for long hair paired with cowgirl hats are ponytails or side pigtails.

What’s the best cowgirl costume to buy?

Top cowgirl costume

Fun Shack Cowgirl Costume for Adults

What you need to know: This is a fun and attractive cowgirl costume ideal for adults of various sizes.

What you’ll love: This adult cowgirl costume will surely get noticed with a feminine design that features a flowing skirt. It has denim accents and includes a hat. It comes in a wide range of sizes, from small to XX-large.

What you should consider: The material is fairly thin, and its seams may fray. The skirt is short, which may be a deal-breaker for some consumers.

Top cowgirl costume for the money

Forum Novelties Cowgirl Child Costume

What you need to know: This is a good choice for the child who wants to dress up as a cowgirl and the parent who doesn’t want to spend a lot of money.

What you’ll love: Made for kids, this costume includes a hat, vest and cow-pattern skirt. It’s available at a low price that is appealing to budget-minded shoppers.

What you should consider: The hat may be misshapen when it arrives. The available sizes run small.

Worth checking out

Melissa and Doug Cowgirl Role Play Costume

What you need to know: This adorable child’s cowgirl costume is ideal for playing dress up.

What you’ll love: This well-made costume comes with a scarf, hat, vest, badge and cow-print skirt. We love that the scarf is made of a satin-like fabric. The sizes are ideal for toddlers and young kids.

What you should consider: Sizes run somewhat small for some kids.

