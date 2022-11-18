For out-of-box collectors, buying Hot Wheels display cases can be a great way to organize and show off the cars.

Which Disney Hot Wheels toys are best?

For kids and collectors, one of the most popular toy brands currently available is Hot Wheels. Hot Wheels has created licensed toys from several media franchises including Disney. The company now has a massive line of cars and play sets with classic Disney characters from movies and TV shows worth checking out. However, choosing the right toy from the Disney Hot Wheels line is a tough choice. Knowing what items are best for collectors, kids or gifts will help make that decision easier.

Features to consider before buying a Disney Hot Wheels toy

Cars or play set

The first decision to make when buying Hot Wheels toys is whether to get a car or a play set. Cars are a traditional option and will work well in any setting but play sets provide fun tracks and settings for the cars to be used in. For those that already have a large collection of cars, play sets will add a new dynamic to using them.

Type of car and character

For the Disney Hot Wheels line, there are a few different types of character cars available. Many of the Disney Hot Wheels are designed specifically to look like car versions of classic Disney characters. Other options simply have classic car designs with themes paint and colors toward a specific character.

Limited edition or collectors’ items

In addition to the different character designs, many Disney Hot Wheels are a part of limited edition runs. These cars are more valuable to collectors and will likely come with specific branding to let buyers know. Disney Hot Wheels has a line of 90th anniversary edition Hot Wheels cars that have special designs.

Color and style

One of the biggest decisions for most buyers is the actual color and style of the cars. Disney Hot Wheels cars come with several different colors and while no car is explicitly better than the other, the personal preference of the buyer will make the difference.

Price range

The large majority of Disney Hot Wheels are affordable with most individual cars costing between $5-$10. Larger collector’s boxes or play sets will cost between $20-$30.

Best Disney Hot Wheels toys

Top Disney Hot Wheels toy

Hot Wheels Disney Bundle Vehicles

What you need to know: This is a collection of six different cars all themed to look like classic Disney characters.

What you’ll love: The car collection comes individually packed inside the box making it better for in-box collectors. The bundle comes with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Daisy, Donald, Goofy and Pluto.

What you should consider: Some users report damage to the outside of the box, which can be a problem for collectors who like intact boxes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Disney Hot Wheels toy for the money

Hot Wheels 2019 Disney 90th Anniversary Edition Minnie Mouse

What you need to know: This is a uniquely designed car that features paint and decals for Minnie Mouse.

What you’ll love: The car is part of the 90th Anniversary limited edition run of Disney Hot Wheels and will be more valuable for collectors. The car comes with a spoiler and colored rims to add to the overall style.

What you should consider: The outer packaging may be slightly bent or torn during transit. Since it’s a limited edition, it also might be hard to find in stock.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hot Wheels Character Cars 6-Pack: Disney and Pixar

What you need to know: This is another car collection bundle but featuring popular Disney Pixar characters instead.

What you’ll love: The collection features Mike, Sully, Mr. Incredible, Nemo, Dory and Wall-E as unique cars. The die-cast models are fully functional and have chip resistant paint for rougher playing.

What you should consider: The box itself does not display any characters forcing collectors to open it up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Hot Wheels Toy Story Buzz Lightyear Carnival Rescue

What you need to know: This is a themed play set that helps kids recreate scenes from Toy Story 4.

What you’ll love: The play set has two different targets for kids to aim at along with a launcher to shoot off the car. The play set also comes with a Buzz Lightyear car and Duck and Bunny miniatures.

What you should consider: The play set is not as sturdy as some other options and may break if played with roughly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Hot Wheels Disney Character Cars Series Cheshire Cat Vehicle

What you need to know: This is a character themed Disney Hot Wheel of Cheshire Cat from Alice in Wonderland.

What you’ll love: The Disney Hot Wheel comes with striped paint and an attached tail to more closely resemble the character. The car also comes in its original box making it more valuable for collectors.

What you should consider: The toy may be smaller than its expected size for some buyers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Disney and Pixar Toy Story 4 Character Cars Set by Hot Wheels

What you need to know: This is another car collection bundle featuring exclusively characters from Toy Story 4.

What you’ll love: The car collection comes with cars representing Woody, Buzz, Bo Peep, Ducky and Bunny, Forky, and Rex. The car collection can also be bought with a Hot Wheels Crash Track Set.

What you should consider: The car collection does not come individually packaged and must be taken out of the larger box to be properly displayed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Hot Wheels Disney’s Mickey Mouse Steamboat

What you need to know: This is a unique Disney Hot Wheels toy that replicated the classic boat from Steamboat Willie.

What you’ll love: The toy is shaped exactly like the boat but still has functional wheels to be played like any other car. The toy also comes with a lifetime guarantee to ensure that the toy will stay in one piece regardless of how hard it is played with.

What you should consider: The box has shown up bent in shipping, which may be an issue for some collectors.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

