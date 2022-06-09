Which Kirby plush toy is best?

Kirby might not have as much of the spotlight as Mario, but he is still a keystone character in the Nintendo universe. Outside of his own platforming video games — which are well respected in their own right — Kirby is also a playable character in all of the Super Smash Bros. games. Kirby is best known for his ability to absorb foes and mimic their powers.

Little Buddy currently makes most of Nintendo’s plush toys, including Kirby. The Little Buddy Kirby Adventure All Star Collection 5.5-Inch Kirby Stuffed Plush is an easy recommendation that comes with all the cuteness and charm the pink puff can muster

What to know before you buy a Kirby plush toy

Kirby’s many power-ups

Kirby is famous for absorbing opponents and stealing their powers. Each time Kirby absorbs a foe, he also acquires some of their attire, giving Kirby an ever-changing look. Every iteration of Kirby is amusing and adorable, and there are plush toys made for many of Kirby’s most iconic forms including Knight Kirby, Parasol Kirby, Ice Kirby and so on.

Other famous Kirby characters

Kirby has been adventuring since his original appearance in Kirby’s Dreamland in 1992. Some of his allies and foes have also gotten famous. Many of Kirby’s animal helpers have received plush toys, as well as other iconic characters like Meta Knight and King Dedede. Casual fans might only recognize Kirby, but long-time fans could appreciate a plush of a different character, too.

Gift recipient age

Kirby games tend to be easier than other iconic platforming games, like Sonic the Hedgehog and Donkey Kong Country. They are very accessible to both young children just getting into video games and older players who enjoy the series for its originality and fun factor.

Younger fans tend to prefer heroes and main characters, so they will likely prefer a Kirby plush. Older fans will be more receptive to other characters like Meta Knight and the iterations of Kirby that come from specific games. If you don’t know the franchise well, you are safe going with just about any version of Kirby.

What to look for in a quality Kirby plush toy

Plush size

A small plush is generally less exciting than a larger plush. Most of the plush toys available online range from 5 inches to 14 inches. Bigger characters like King Dedede and the Whispy Woods tend to be taller while Kirby plushies generally sit between 5 inches and 6 inches. There are also smaller plush toys available as keychain attachments.

Your favorite version of Kirby

If possible, try to figure out what version of Kirby is the gift recipient’s favorite. While not every power-up is represented in plush form, many of Kirby’s most iconic styles are. The default Kirby without a power-up is always a crowd-pleaser, but many people will be charmed by other forms like Ninja Kirby.

Official licensing

Everyone wants an authentic plush. Luckily, Kirby has a very simplistic design that translates well into plush form. Little Buddy has been given the nod by Nintendo to bring Nintendo plush toys to the U.S. They make plush toys from many series, including Super Mario Bros., Donkey Kong and Kirby.

Other online sellers like Club Mocchi Mocchi and Sanei also make licensed plush toys, but if you are unsure, always try to check the retailer’s website to see if Nintendo has given them permission to make plush toys.

How much you can expect to spend on Kirby plush toy

Kirby plush toys range from about $15-$30, with the average price being around $20.

Kirby plush toy FAQ

How many abilities does Kirby have?

A. Kirby has over 50 different abilities when it comes to just his games. In Super Smash Bros., he can also copy every other fighter’s abilities, easily giving him over 100 abilities when all his game appearances are taken into account.

What species is Kirby?

A. Though they have no official name, members of Kirby’s species are commonly referred to as just Kirbys. There are other members of the species, such as Keeby, Kirby’s clones and possibly Meta Knight. They are all small, orb-like creatures with short arms and legs.

What’s the best Kirby plush toy to buy?

Top Kirby plush toy

Little Buddy Kirby Adventure All Star Collection 5.5-Inch Kirby Stuffed Plush

What you need to know: This is an official, 5.5-inch Little Buddy Kirby plush in Kirby’s original pink puff form.

What you’ll love: This plush is adorable and nails Kirby’s facial features and stature. Kirby stands 5.5 inches tall and smiles up at you. This is the Kirby form most people know and love.

What you should consider: Some people may want a Kirby that is a little more unique.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Kirby plush toy for the money

Little Buddy 1402 Kirby Adventure All Star Collection Meta Knight Plush

What you need to know: This is an official plush of one of Kirby’s greatest foes, Meta Knight.

What you’ll love: Meta Knight comes with his signature mask, sword and cape. All of his facial features and garments are accurate. He stands 5.5 inches tall.

What you should consider: Some people might prefer to stick with Kirby since he is the main character.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Little Buddy Kirby’s Adventure All Star Collection Kirby Sword Stuffed Plush

What you need to know: This is an official plush of Kirby with a sword and an green and yellow hat.

What you’ll love: This Kirby plush stands 6 inches tall, which is larger than the default Kirby. This is one of the most popular Kirby power-ups of all time.

What you should consider: Casual fans might not have as much of a connection to Kirby with power-ups.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

