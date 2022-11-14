Any toy or collectible that reminds kids and adults of Mr. Rogers is a way to make their days kinder and more enjoyable.

Which Mr. Rogers toys are best?

Mr. Rogers first appeared on television in the series “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” The show was originally aimed at preschool kids from ages 2-5, but parents soon found Mr. Rogers was a great role model for children of all ages. Several generations of kids grew up on Mr. Rogers and some of them are now grandparents.

Mr. Rogers spoke directly to kids and not down to them. He behaved naturally instead of taking on a character role and acting a part. The shows featured tours, experiments, puppet shows, music and crafts, all presented naturally and gently. If you like Funko Pop! toys and are looking for a Mr. Rogers version, take a look at the Funko Pop! TV: Mr. Rogers Collectible Figure.

What to know before you buy a Mr. Rogers toy

Mr. Rogers Neighborhood

Mr. Rogers always made the difference between the real world of his Neighborhood and the fantasy world of Make-Believe clear to all children. Mr. Rogers toys bridge both worlds, but most are centered around the real Mr. Rogers and his real neighborhood.

“Mr. Rogers Neighborhood” includes such characters as Neighbor Aber, who does odd jobs as a gym teacher, magician, puppeteer, baker, police officer and doctor. Scientist Adler helps with Science in the real world and the make-believe world, too.

Hand puppets

The inhabitants of the Neighborhood of Make Believe portray real-life feelings as they grow and learn with the help of your kids. In the World of Make-Believe, characters include the shy and sometimes brave, sometimes timid Daniel Tiger, the demanding King Friday the XIII, the adolescent X the Owl, the brave, sassy and mischievous Lady Elaine Fairchild and a beaver-like character named Cornflake S. Pecially who owns a rocking chair factory.

Figures

Most Mr. Rogers toy figures are either small plastic figures or plush toys of various sizes and realism. Most of those who buy Mr. Rogers toy figurines use them for display and collecting rather than for play, perhaps out of respect to Mr. Rogers’ gentle nature. A few of the Mr. Rogers plush toys are made in huggable sizes for babies and toddlers.

What to look for in a quality Mr. Rogers toy

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood

This television series was inspired by the iconic “Mr. Rogers Neighborhood.” It stars the 4-year-old Daniel Tiger, who gives young viewers a kids-eye view of his life. The best Daniel Tiger toys are the ones that play music and songs.

Inspirational messages

There are lots of Mr. Rogers signs in tin, plastic and poster board versions. They include photos of Mr. Rogers and feature many of his signature sayings. Mr. Rogers’ photos and sayings make a great addition to a playroom or a kid’s bedroom door. Signs and kitchen magnets with inspirational Mr. Rogers messages such as I Like You Just the Way You Are, Let’s Make the Most of This Beautiful Day, Look For the Good Where You Are and Embrace It and You Don’t Have to Be Anything More Than Who You Are Right Now make great gifts for kids of all ages.

Food and drink

Mr. Rogers lunch totes are insulated to keep food warm or cold on the go. Choose from many colorful options made from safe, non-toxic materials. Pour hot water, tea, coffee or soup into a Mr. Rogers mug and watch as Mr. Rogers’ sweater appears magically.

DVDs

Find entire Mr. Rogers shows on DVD boxed sets that include episodes in one of many collections of favorite Mr. Rogers episodes. Enjoy hours of shows like Would You Be Mine?, It’s a Beautiful Day, Making Mistakes and It’s You I Like.

Mr. Rogers toy FAQ

How can I be sure my Mr. Rogers toy is authentic?

A. You can make sure by buying toys only from manufacturers you know to be reputable makers of quality toys.

What does Daniel Tiger have to do with Mr. Rogers?

A. Daniel is the leader of the animated spin-off of the original Mr. Rogers TV show. Daniel deals with everyday situations the Mr. Rogers way â€” with kindness and gentle humor.

What are the best Mr. Rogers toys to buy?

Top Mr. Rogers toy

Funko Pop TV: Mr. Rogers Collectible Figure

What you need to know: Mr. Rogers is a collectible figure for all ages.

What you’ll love: Mr. Rogers wears his classic green cardigan, tie and sneakers while holding the familiar red Neighborhood Trolley. This popular line of vinyl figures by Funko is one of a great set of collectibles featuring viewers’ friends from TV and movies. The 3 3/4-inch vinyl figure comes packaged in a window display box.

What you should consider: The box this Mr. Rogers toy comes in may arrive in a less than ideally collectible condition.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Mr. Rogers toy for the money

The Unemployed Philosophers Guild Hello, Neighbor Mister Rogers Mix N’ Match Magnetic Wardrobe

What you need to know: The clothing and props from the original Mr. Rogers TV series are the choice of those wanting more of the nostalgic Mr. Rogers.

What you’ll love: Kids who won’t eat the tiny accessories can dress Mr. Rogers in six different sweaters and jackets, or as a hard hat construction worker or police officer. Included are a fish tank, trolley, stoplight, puppet characters, roller skates, sunglasses and more. You can also use these Mr. Rogers toys separately as refrigerator magnets.

What you should consider: Some customers said at this price, there should be more pieces and a magnet board to store the pieces on.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Briarpatch Daniel Tiger’s Welcome to Main Street

What you need to know: “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” is an animated spin-off of the Mr. Rogers TV show for toddlers and preschoolers.

What you’ll love: Two players or two teams visit the Neighborhood of Make Believe in this interactive game with character cards, bingo cards and bingo chips. Daniel Tiger and his friends Katarina Kittykat, Prince Wednesday, O the Owl and Miss Elena play Memory Match and Bingo in this Mr. Rogers game as kids learn to count and match colors.

What you should consider: Kids who stop by shops on Main Street to collect items for their backpacks are reminded to remember to say, “Thank you!”

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

