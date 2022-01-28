WWE helped launch the acting careers of several of its former wrestlers, including John Cena and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Which WWE toy ring is best?

World Wrestling Entertainment, otherwise known as WWE, is a media company best known for professional wrestling. Its live and televised shows have millions of fans who have been buying WWE toys for decades. These toys include action figures of favorite wrestlers and different styles of rings. The best WWE toy ring is the WWE Mattel NXT Takeover War Games Playset, which features a double ring cage match and accessories such as ladders, a table and folding chair.

What to know before you buy a WWE toy ring

Types of wrestling rings

WWE is known for its production values. It has created fantastic storylines and rivalries, introduced wrestler entrances and led the way with larger rings. WWE has the largest rings in pro wrestling, 20 feet all the way around while other pro leagues traditionally used 16-foot rings. It also created custom rings, including octagonal and double rings, and helped popularize cage matches.

Popular wrestlers

To flesh out your toy wrestling ring, you’re going to need to fill it with wrestlers. The WWE has produced some of the most iconic wrestlers of all time, including The Undertaker, The Rock, John Cena, Shawn Michaels and Stone Cold Steve Austin. Most of these wrestlers have their own WWE action figures that show them in their fully kitted outfits. They often come with accessories such as a folding chair and other outfits.

Wrestling rules

To have the most epic wrestling match on your new toy ring, you’ll need to understand the rules of professional wrestling. Each side of the ring can have one wrestler or a team of wrestlers. If you are using teams, you have to tag your teammate in order for them to jump in the ring to take your place. Points are awarded by getting your opponent to fall using a specialty move. Once your opponent falls on the mat, you must try to pin them for three seconds. Once three seconds have passed and your opponent hasn’t gotten up, you have won.

What to look for in a quality WWE toy ring

Sturdy build

Mattel works in partnership with WWE to create officially licensed toy rings. Mattel is known for high quality toys as one of the biggest toy makers in the world. In this case, you can expect sturdy builds for their toy rings. Most Mattel toy rings are fairly short and offer a good center of gravity so they won’t tip over during play. They also use a good quality plastic in the base that won’t break easily. Keep in mind you will have to assemble most rings, so the sturdiness can depend on how well you assemble it.

Chairs, ladders and tables

WWE lets its wrestlers use objects they find around the ring to defeat their opponents. Two of the most popular are chairs and tables, readily available during live events. Ladders also are popular, giving wrestlers a higher point to jump off and fall on their opponents. All three of these accessories can be found in high quality WWE toy ring playsets.

Breakable objects

It’s common for objects to break during a high intensity wrestling match. Therefore, you want your toys to also break — without actually breaking. The best toy rings come with tables that are cracked down the middle, making them easy to split during your imaginary wrestling matches. Luckily for you, they can be put back together using a clever snapping mechanism in the table. The same goes for fences, which can come with a pre-cut portion you can throw your opponents through.

How much you can expect to spend on a WWE toy ring

WWE toy rings cost $40-$75.

WWE toy ring FAQ

Do WWE toy rings come with wrestler action figures?

A. Most don’t. These are usually sold separately so you can choose exactly which wrestlers you want in your ring.

What is a good WWE wrestling match to replicate in a toy ring?

A. One of the most high profile WWE wrestling matches of all time is the one between Shawn Michael and The Undertaker, whose rivalry was one of the biggest of all time. This fight took place at WrestleMania XXV in 2009 and is one that many wrestling fans remember.

What are the best WWE toy rings to buy?

Top WWE toy ring

WWE Mattel NXT Takeover War Games Playset

What you need to know: This expansive playset includes two cage fighting rings and several accessories.

What you’ll love: Each ring is surrounded by a tall metal fence. They connect in the center so you can create your own extra-large cage match. The accessories include a breakable table and fence section, a folding chair and two ladders. There are also NXT and WWE logos on the top and sides of the ring.

What you should consider: It does not come with any wrestler action figures.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top WWE toy ring for money

WWE Mattel Wrekkin’ Kickout Ring

What you need to know: This toy comes with a complete wrestling ring, with ropes as accessories you won’t find anywhere else.

What you’ll love: The ring is nearly a foot in diameter with the WWE and RAW logos written across it. The large crane that stands above the ring includes a championship belt that attaches to your wrestlers. There’s also a breakaway table to throw your opponents on and a real referee’s bell with 26 phrases and sound cues.

What you should consider: This toy is not suited for children under 6 years old.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

WWE Mattel Superstar Toy Ring

What you need to know: This bare-bones ring is all you need to get your imaginary wrestling career off the ground.

What you’ll love: Complete with a large Smackdown logo on the sides and blue ropes, this WWE ring is essential for any wrestling fan’s toy collection. The mat has a spring to it that adds some realism to the toy. There’s also a fair amount of detail in the ring padding and turnbuckles, which also show the WWE logo.

What you should consider: It does not come with any accessories.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Beliles writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.