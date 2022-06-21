Chewy’s Blue Box Event isn’t just for pets. The online store has products that humans (who love animals) will love too.

Chewy’s annual Blue Box sales event starts today

Chewy is the online pet store that strives to offer the best pet products along with the best service. When you order something from this one-stop-shop, it arrives in a branded blue box that proudly proclaims “chewy.com where pet lovers shop.”

Every year, the company has one massive sales event with discounts available in every department. Some deals are as deep as 50% off. Chewy’s Blue Box Event takes place over multiple days and has so many opportunities for savings that you can truly benefit from a guide that helps you get the most out of this money-saving extravaganza.

A brief history of Chewy

Chewy was founded 11 years ago in June 2011 by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day. Reportedly, Cohen was considering launching an online jewelry business when he realized that shopping for pet supplies could be inconvenient even though he enjoyed the personal attention and service he received at his local pet store. At that moment, he decided there was a need for an online pet store that offered the same level of service he received at his neighborhood pet shop. He created a company called Mr. Chewy in Dania Beach, Florida, intending to be “the most trusted and convenient destination for pet parents (and partners), everywhere.”

Just six short years later, Chewy was acquired by PetSmart for $3.35 billion. And two years after that, the company raised $1 billion when it went public.

Besides offering items from over 2,000 popular brands, the company has experts available all day and night to answer customers’ questions. And, for peace of mind, Chewy has a 100% unconditional satisfaction guaranteed policy on every order. The company isn’t focused on getting customers to make a one-time purchase. Instead, the goal is to turn them into lifelong clients through exceptional service.

What is the Blue Box Event?

The Blue Box Event is a site-wide sales event that encompasses every aspect of Chewy. While not every item is on sale, you can find many deals across all categories, including dog deals, cat deals, bird deals, small pet deals, fish deals, horse deals, farm animal deals and reptile deals. And it’s not just toys and accessories, such as pet strollers. You can get discounts on pet food, pet trackers, gift cards, pharmacy services and more.

The sales have already begun. And they are slated to run for a total of four days. To stay up on the latest news, consider bookmarking this page to revisit as more deals are added throughout the event.

Ways to save

During the Blue Box Event, there are more ways to save than just getting a deep discount. For instance, if you purchase $75 worth of select products, Chewy will give you a free $25 e-gift card.

Another way to get free money is to spend just $49 on select pharmacy items to get a free $30 e-gift card. This deal is only available on your first pharmacy order.

If you have products you will be reordering, signing up for Chewy’s autoship program will save you 40% on your first order (up to $20 off) and 5% on all future orders. If you decide that autoship is not right for you, you can cancel your subscription anytime.

How much is shipping?

Unlike Prime Day, you do not need to be a member to get great shipping deals from Chewy. In fact, as long as you spend over $49 on a single order, you get free one to three-day shipping.

Top deals of Chewy’s Blue Box Event

Embark Breed Identification and Health Condition Identification DNA Test for Dogs

This comprehensive DNA test for your dog uses a genotyping platform created with Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine. Besides screening more than 350 dog breeds, it tests for over 210 genetic health risks.

Sold by Chewy

Advantage II Flea Spot Treatment for Cats

This veterinarian-recommended flea spot treatment begins working within 12 hours and can kill fleas at all life stages. It can break the life cycle to help prevent re-infestation. The waterproof formula lasts for up to four weeks, even after bathing.

Sold by Chewy

Star Wars The Mandalorian Grogu Covered Cat and Dog Bed

Star Wars fans will love this item. The cave-style bed gives your dog or cat the perfect hideaway for napping. It features soft padding on all sides and a removable cushion. The cushion is machine washable, while the bed can be spot cleaned for convenience.

Sold by Chewy

SmartBones SmartSticks Peanut Butter Chews Dog Treats

These treats are made with real ingredients, such as chicken and vegetables. They are 100% rawhide free, highly digestible and long-lasting. The chews are enriched with vitamins and minerals to provide greater health benefits for your dog.

Sold by Chewy

Frisco Fetch Squeaking Colorful Tennis Ball Dog Toy

What dog doesn’t love to play fetch? These three colorful balls have a built-in squeaker that excites your pup for playtime. Playing fetch reduces boredom, which may make your dog better behaved while providing essential exercise.

Sold by Chewy

Frisco 2-in-1 Laser and LED Light Cat Toy

Cats love lasers. It lets them flaunt their pouncing skills and provides exercise and mental stimulation. This model has three modes: pulse, strobe and steady on. Purchase includes three replacement batteries so you can play for a long, long time.

Sold by Chewy

Wellness Soft Puppy Bites Lamb and Salmon Recipe Grain-Free Dog Treats

These soft treats are specially formulated for dogs under one year old. They are made with all-natural ingredients and no meat by-products, wheat, corn or dairy. They are also free from artificial flavors and colors and provide a natural source of Omega 3 and DHA.

Sold by Chewy

