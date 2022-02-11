Highest-rated cheap eats in Greenville

If you’re looking for cheap eats in Greenville, there are numerous good options with a wide variety of cuisines. We compiled a list of the top 10 cheap eats based on the highest TripAdvisor reviews. The options for dining inexpensively include Asian, Latin, American, Jamaican, Barbeque and Mexican.

Bucky’s Bar-B-Q took the top spot among cheap eats in Greenville. The barbeque restaurant is a popular spot for lunch and dinner. They also sell their barbeque sauces and provide catering services. Most meal options are under $10.

White Duck Taco Shop takes the second spot. The restaurant offers unique tacos, including Jerk Chicken, Lump Crab, Korean Beef Bulgogi, Duck with Mole and Lamb Gyro.

Another interesting option is Jamaica Mi Irie Cajun and Creole restaurant. Dining options include curry shrimp, Jerk Pork Sandwich, and Ackee and Cod Fish, Jamaica’s national dish.