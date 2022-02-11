Highest-rated cheap eats in Greenville

If you’re looking for cheap eats in Greenville, there are numerous good options with a wide variety of cuisines. We compiled a list of the top 10 cheap eats based on the highest TripAdvisor reviews. The options for dining inexpensively include Asian, Latin, American, Jamaican, Barbeque and Mexican.
Bucky’s Bar-B-Q took the top spot among cheap eats in Greenville. The barbeque restaurant is a popular spot for lunch and dinner. They also sell their barbeque sauces and provide catering services. Most meal options are under $10.
White Duck Taco Shop takes the second spot. The restaurant offers unique tacos, including Jerk Chicken, Lump Crab, Korean Beef Bulgogi, Duck with Mole and Lamb Gyro.
Another interesting option is Jamaica Mi Irie Cajun and Creole restaurant. Dining options include curry shrimp, Jerk Pork Sandwich, and Ackee and Cod Fish, Jamaica’s national dish.
|#10. Asada
|Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Latin, Spanish
– Address: 1237 Pendleton St, Greenville, SC 29609
|#9. Mekong Restaurant
|Rating: 4.5 / 5 (93 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
– Address: 2013 Wade Hampton Blvd, Greenville, SC 29615-1036
|#8. Green Tomato Buffet
|Rating: 4.0 / 5 (93 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American
– Address: 1511 Woodruff Rd, Greenville, SC 29607-5743
|#7. Local Cue Sports Bar & Restaurant
|Rating: 4.0 / 5 (99 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Address: 30 Orchard Park Dr. Suite 7, Greenville, SC 29615
#6. Stax’s Original
|– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (129 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Diner
– Address: 1704 Poinsett Hwy, Greenville, SC 29609-2952
|#5. Henry’s Smokehouse
Rating: 4.0 / 5 (197 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
– Address: 240 Wade Hampton Blvd, Greenville, SC 29609-5737
|#4. Jamaica Mi Irie
|Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Caribbean, Jamaican
– Address: 28 Main St, Greenville, SC 29605-5838
|#3. Mike & Jeff’s BBQ
|Rating: 4.5 / 5 (167 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
– Address: 2401 Old Buncombe Rd, Greenville, SC 29609-4325
|#2. White Duck Taco Shop
|Rating: 4.5 / 5 (101 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Fusion, Mexican
– Address: 1320 Hampton Avenue Ext Suite 12B, Greenville, SC 29601-1012
|#1. Bucky’s Bar-B-Q
|Rating: 4.5 / 5 (207 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
– Address: 1700 Roper Mountain Rd, Greenville, SC 29615-5609