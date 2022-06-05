These items are perfect for your dad’s work-from-home routine

The number of people who work from home has grown since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Today, many people still work from home at least one day of the week, and 76% of Americans questioned in a recent poll said they prefer a work-from-home status.

If your dad’s job allows him to accomplish his workload without leaving home, a Father’s Day gift that simplifies his at-home work life is the way to go. Work-from-home gifts will help dad do his work efficiently, improve his home office and even promote relaxation as he works, which makes them great for celebrating him on his special day.

Types of work-from-home gifts

From furniture to decor, there are a lot of gifts that will make your dad’s home workspace functional and appealing. Before you narrow down your options and pick his Father’s Day gift, take a look at his office to determine what he already has and the items that will improve the quality of his at-home work life. This will guide you in selecting a present he’ll love.

Furniture

A piece of furniture is an outstanding gift for anyone who works from home. A home office desk is an obvious choice, especially if your father is running out of space at his current work setup or wants to update to a more stylish model that offers more features.

A chair also makes a nice gift. One that suits your dad’s home office design and comfort needs is ideal. Additionally, items like shelves and filing cabinets will help him keep his work neatly organized. If his work area has the space to accommodate additional furniture, an accent or coffee table is an excellent addition that will provide more space for work and breaks.

Electronics and devices

Most people who work from home rely on computers and tablets, making them awesome Father’s Day gifts for dads who work from home. A home printer pairs perfectly with either gift.

A paper shredder will come in handy for getting rid of documents and invoices with important personal information. If dad spends a lot of time in his home office, an air purifier will keep the air fresh and free of contaminants.

Desktop essentials

There are several work-from-home essentials to complete a desktop. A desk lamp will illuminate dad’s work. What’s more, many modern desk lamps have attractive contemporary styling and useful features, including various light settings and USB charging ports.

Organizers that fit on top of a desk will keep documents in order and within reach. Although basic, anyone who works from home will need essentials, including pens, pencils, paper, a stapler, a desk calendar, and paper clips.

Decorative items

Dad’s at-home workspace will feel more personal and cozy with a few items to enhance his decor. Artworks such as paintings and tapestries are always nice to add, but it’s important to know your father’s artistic style before you buy. Frames that he can customize with his favorite prints and photos make excellent presents. Stylish area rugs can also improve the decor of a home office.

Stress relievers

Even though many employees prefer working from home, these positions can still be stressful due to demand, deadlines and large workloads. Simple stress relievers like stress balls and essential oil diffusers will help dad alleviate some of the day’s stressors. In addition, stress combined with working on a computer for hours a day can lead to stiff, sore neck and shoulder muscles. Heated wraps and massagers are ideal for relieving these issues.

Best gifts for dads that work from home

Echo Show 10

While the Echo Show 10 can display top entertainment on the vivid 10-inch screen, it also has features that make it ideal for work. Dad can use his new device to keep track of his work schedule and make video calls while controlling it by voice command.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Flash Furniture Sit-Down Stand-Up Desk

Whether your dad likes to work sitting down or standing up, this desk will suit his work style. He’ll love how easy it is to adjust to various heights. It also maneuvers with ease thanks to the lightweight design and built-in wheels that can be locked in place when needed.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

TheraGun Elite

In addition to working from home, dad can also get a deep-tissue massage without leaving the house with the TheraGun Elite. It earns praise for quiet operation as it soothes stiff, sore muscles.

Sold by TheraGun, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Amazon

HP 255 G8 Notebook

This HP laptop offers expandable storage space, vivid graphics and the speedy Ryzen 5 processor that make it excellent for numerous work needs. Its trim design is perfect for small workspaces.

Sold by HP

Victor 4-Shelf Desktop Organizer

Dad will be able to get his home office desk in shape with this handy organizer that features four shelves and a roomy drawer.

Sold by Amazon

Steelside Kolton Picture Frames, Set of 4

Picture frames are an attractive way for your dad to decorate his home office with his favorite photos or artwork. These four well-made frames are available in different sizes and finishes.

Sold by Wayfair

Globe Electric Belmont Desk Lamp

This desk lamp will look great on dad’s home office desk, as it boasts a stylish brass finish with a matte black lamp shade. Its built-in USB port is useful for charging devices like tablets and smartphones.

Sold by Home Depot and Amazon

Amazon Commercial Ergonomic High-Back Executive Office Chair

With comfortable cushioning and lumbar support, this chair provides all-day comfort for long work hours. It’s available in a choice of three stylish colors.

Sold by Amazon

HoMedics Pro Therapy Elite Shiatsu and Vibration Neck Massager with Heat

Leaning over a computer every day can lead to neck tension, but this massager can help to relieve it. In addition to vibration and kneading massage, it delivers heat to the neck muscles for soothing relief.

Sold by Kohl’s and Amazon

LEVOIT Air Purifier

An air purifier will keep the air in your dad’s work area fresh and free of contaminants. This compact model combines HEPA filtration and proprietary VortexAir technology to effectively tackle pollen, dust, odors and more.

Sold by Amazon, Macy’s and Kohl’s

Sauder Harbor View Computer Desk

A new home office desk like this attractive model is an excellent gift for a work-from-home dad. We love the practical L-shape, generous work surface and ample storage space it provides.

Sold by Amazon

AmazonBasics Cross-Cut Home Office Shredder

This paper shredder can handle up to 12 sheets of paper at once and shreds them securely with its cross-cut action. It can also shred credit cards.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Manfrin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.