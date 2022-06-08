Which are the best bookcases from Wayfair?

Book lovers can never have too much storage for their tomes. If you’re looking for a new bookcase, Wayfair is a great place to start. It sells a wide range of sizes and styles, suitable for budgets big and small.

Whether you’re a keen reader who needs extra storage for your enormous book collection or you just have a handful of books and trinkets you want to display, there’s an option for you.

Types of bookcases

Perhaps your first decision is what kind of bookcase you want. Standard, ladder, corner and barrister bookcases are among the most common options.

Standard bookcases: Standard bookcases have horizontal shelves, support walls on each side and a backing wall. They’re a classic choice for housing books and won’t go out of style.

Standard bookcases have horizontal shelves, support walls on each side and a backing wall. They’re a classic choice for housing books and won’t go out of style. Ladder bookcases: These bookcases are tapered like a stepladder, with wider shelves at the bottom and narrower shelves at the top. They usually have open backs. While they look good, it may not be a timeless design. Plus, the upper shelves can be too shallow to comfortably fit books.

These bookcases are tapered like a stepladder, with wider shelves at the bottom and narrower shelves at the top. They usually have open backs. While they look good, it may not be a timeless design. Plus, the upper shelves can be too shallow to comfortably fit books. Corner bookcases: Designed to sit in the corner of a room, these bookcases are great for using up space that would otherwise remain empty. You can find both large and compact corner cases.

Designed to sit in the corner of a room, these bookcases are great for using up space that would otherwise remain empty. You can find both large and compact corner cases. Barrister bookcases: Also known as a lawyer’s bookcase, each shelf of a barrister bookcase has its own door with a glass pane. Not only does this protect your books from dust, it also looks more stylish than a standard bookcase.

Bookcase materials

Most bookcases are made using one of three materials: solid wood, engineered wood and metal. Each has its positive and negative points to weigh up.

Solid wood: Not only do solid wood bookcases look great, they’re also sturdier than those made from engineered wood. They can be expensive, but if you’re serious about books, it’s a worthwhile investment.

Not only do solid wood bookcases look great, they’re also sturdier than those made from engineered wood. They can be expensive, but if you’re serious about books, it’s a worthwhile investment. Engineered wood: Engineered wood is made from bonded wood products with a wood veneer or wood-effect laminate outer layer. It isn’t as sturdy or as attractive as solid wood, but it’s significantly cheaper.

Engineered wood is made from bonded wood products with a wood veneer or wood-effect laminate outer layer. It isn’t as sturdy or as attractive as solid wood, but it’s significantly cheaper. Metal: Bookcases are rarely made entirely from metal, but metal is commonly used as a frame material for wooden shelves. Metal-framed offerings have a more contemporary look than most wooden ones.

Best standard bookcases

Highland Dunes Aspatria Solid Wood Standard Bookcase

Made from solid wood, this unit feels strong and stable with a classic look that’s neither too traditional nor too modern. It comes in four sizes and a choice of four finishes: white, washed gray taupe, espresso or unfinished.

Sold by Wayfair

Red Barrel Studio Abigail Standard Bookcase

The thick horizontal shelves can hold plenty of weight so they won’t sag even when filled with hardbacks. You can choose from 14 finishes, including Washington cherry, salt oak and chalked chestnut.

Sold by Wayfair

Best ladder bookcases

Ebern Designs Saruhan Solid Wood Ladder Bookcase

Made from solid pine, this five-shelf ladder case feels stable and has shelves large enough to fit books all the way to the narrowest at the top. The choice of white, brown or espresso finishes means there’s something to suit most rooms.

Sold by Wayfair

17 Stories Keedy Ladder Bookcase

This bookcase is thoughtfully designed with a lip at the back of each shelf to keep books or decorative items from sliding too far back if it isn’t completely flush against the wall. It has a black metal frame with dark wood shelves, which gives it a stylish contemporary look.

Sold by Wayfair

Best corner bookcases

Williston Forge Josh Steel Corner Bookcase

With its compact design, this is a great shelf for an otherwise unused corner, although it won’t fit a huge number of books. The black steel frame gives it an industrial look that’s fashionable right now.

Sold by Wayfair

17 Stories Jaystin Iron Corner Bookcase

This large case makes the most of a corner space. It has a contemporary open-back design and five shelves, including the top of the unit. It’s a great choice for anyone who wants shelving to hold some decorative items and some books.

Sold by Wayfair

Best barrister bookcases

Breakwater Bay Esgerth Barrister Bookcase

With three covered shelves for books and one top ledge for trinkets, frame photos or other decorative items, this is a versatile piece. Although it’s made from engineered wood, it looks good and feels sturdy.

Sold by Wayfair

Loon Peak Lapierre Solid Wood Barrister Bookcase

If you’re looking for a high-end barrister bookcase, this one is made from solid oak and arrives fully assembled, so it certainly fits the bill. It comes in seven wood finishes, including light oak, concord cherry and Caribbean rum.

Sold by Wayfair

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.



Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.