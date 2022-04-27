What are the best Mother’s Day gifts under $20?

Many people splurge on Mother’s Day gifts, but not everyone has the same budget — especially with mounting concerns about inflation this year. If you’re looking for thoughtful Mother’s Day gifts under $20, you might be surprised at how many options there are. In fact, you could feel spoiled for choice.

No matter what type of gift category you’re considering, you’ll find a broad range of entry-level options for $20. There are also affordable accessory gifts that go along with high-ticket items the recipient may already have, such as a wireless charger for their smartphone. And if you’d like to get creative and have fun with Mother’s Day gifts, there’s no shortage of novelty gift items under $20.

How to find the best Mother’s Day gifts under $20

Popular types of affordable Mother’s Day gifts

With Mother’s Day around the corner, it’s a good idea to optimize your gift search so you can order items that will arrive on time. When you target popular categories with many options below $20, it’s much easier to stay within your budget.

Practical: Items that can be used daily or solve problems make great gifts, such as travel mugs, car accessories and kitchen gadgets. Useful items won’t contribute to clutter, making them top choices for minimalists.

Ways to save on Mother’s Day gifts

Although a $20 Mother’s Day budget might feel like a squeeze, there are a few ways you can maximize savings to find the best gift.

Filter search results: Narrow your options by filtering search results based not only on price but also on category. Additionally, retailers have taken note of cost-conscious gift buyers, and many even have “$20 and Below” gift guides.

Extra costs to consider

Once you decide on a Mother’s Day gift, keep in mind you may have additional costs that could cut into your $20 budget.

If you don’t have gift wrap on hand, you might be surprised to learn that a gift wrap can set you back a few dollars. To offset the cost, consider wrapping the gift with recycled paper bags, newspaper or fabric remnants. You can also take advantage of free boxes from retailers.

When you shop online, you may need to pay for shipping. Although you can take advantage of free shipping promotions at certain retailers, it can take up to two weeks to receive the gift — which could be long after Mother’s Day at this point. Instead, opt for free curbside or in-store pickup.

Best Mother’s Day gifts under $20

Tree Hut Moroccan Rose Shea Sugar Scrub

If you’re looking for an affordable self-care gift, this full-size tub of sugar scrub has an intoxicating aroma of rose, sweet almond and orange oils.

Sold by Ulta Beauty

Kasa Smart Plugs

Turn any outlet into a smart outlet with these Kasa Plugs that work with most smart assistants, including Alexa, IFTTT and Google Home.

Sold by Amazon

Tarte Tartelette Clay Eye Shadow Palette

The six-shade Tarte collection, a pocket-size version of a bestselling palette, is ideal for creating modern everyday looks with a high color payoff.

Sold by Ulta

LC by Lauren Conrad Mini & Mama Necklace Set

It’s easy for moms and kids to dress in style together with this matching necklace set with Scrabble tile-inspired beads.

Sold by Kohl’s

Sonoma Goods For Life Blue Blossom Jar Candle

This 13-ounce jar candle, which offers room-filling notes of magnolia, sandalwood and pear, is a perfect aromatherapy gift.

Sold by Kohl’s

Digz Gardener Gloves

These quality gardening gloves are one of few options available with touch screen-compatible fingertips, and according to many buyers, they’re plenty comfortable.

Sold by Home Depot

Tervis Gerbera Daisies Tumbler

Coffee and tea lovers appreciate this colorful tumbler that doesn’t sweat or leave dreaded condensation rings on desks.

Sold by Amazon

Philosophy Wild Passion Fruit Shampoo, Shower Gel & Bubble Bath

This luxurious three-in-one formula delivers a fragrant burst of vanilla and passion fruit while it cleanses and hydrates skin.

Sold by Macy’s

“The Mindfulness Journal” by S.J. Scott and Barrie Davenport

Both a self-care and creative gift, this mindfulness journal features writing prompts about self-discovery, stress management and living in the moment.

Sold by Amazon

Invisibobble Original Multipack

These snag-free hair ties minimize damage and breakage, not to mention they stay put during sleep and high-impact workouts.

Sold by Ulta

Frog Sac Spa Headband and Wristbands

Since most people wash their face twice a day, this tie-dye spa set is a welcomed addition to everyday skin care routines.

Sold by Amazon

30 Watt Silicone Wine Glass Holder

For anyone who loves relaxing with long, hot baths, this convenient glass holder makes it easy — and safe — to indulge in a glass of red or white wine.

Sold by Amazon

