Top 10 public schools near Asheville

The following list was compiled with data using CarolinaSchoolsHub. The list below is not meant be used as a definitive guide to which area high school would be best for any individual student. For schools that are close to one another in rankings, differences in available data are in most cases very small.
Top 10 High Schools in the Asheville Area
|Rank
|School Name
|City
|School
Type
|Grades
Served
|1
|Nesbitt Discovery Academy
|Asheville, NC
|Regular
|9-12
|2
|Asheville High School
|Asheville, NC
|Regular
|9-12
|3
|Hendersonville High School
|Hendersonville, NC
|Regular
|9-12
|4
|The Franklin School of Innovation
|Asheville, NC
|Charter
|5-12
|5
|Roberson High School
|Asheville, NC
|Regular
|9-12
|6
|North Buncombe High School
|Weaverville, NC
|Regular
|9-12
|7
|Tuscola High School
|Waynesville, NC
|Regular
|9-12
|8
|Pisgah High School
|Canton, NC
|Regular
|9-12
|9
|East Henderson High School
|East Flat Rock, NC
|Regular
|9-12
|10
|West Henderson High School
|Hendersonville, NC
|Regular
|9-12
Top 10 Middle Schools in the Asheville Area
|Rank
|School Name
|City
|School
Type
|Grades
Served
|1
|Evergreen Community Charter School
|Asheville, NC
|Charter
|K-8
|2
|Francine Delany New School
|Asheville, NC
|Charter
|K-8
|3
|Rugby Middle School
|Hendersonville, NC
|Regular
|6-8
|4
|Bethel Middle School
|Waynesville, NC
|Regular
|6-8
|5
|IC Imagine
|Asheville, NC
|Charter
|K-12
|6
|Cane Creek Middle School
|Fletcher, NC
|Regular
|6-8
|7
|ArtSpace Charter School
|Swannanoa, NC
|Charter
|K-8
|8
|Montford North Star Academy
|Asheville, NC
|Regular
|6-7
|9
|The Mountain Community School
|Hendersonville, NC
|Charter
|K-8
|10
|Hendersonville Middle School
|Hendersonville, NC
|Regular
|6-8
Top 10 Elementary Schools in the Asheville Area
|Rank
|School Name
|City
|School
Type
|Grades
Served
|1
|Hendersonville Elementary School
|Hendersonville, NC
|Regular
|K-5
|2
|Riverbend Elementary School
|Clyde, NC
|Regular
|K-5
|3
|Glenn C Marlow Elementary School
|Mills River, NC
|Regular
|K-5
|4
|Atkinson Elementary School
|Hendersonville, NC
|Regular
|K-5
|5
|Brush Creek Elementary School
|Marshall, NC
|Regular
|K-5
|6
|Etowah Elementary School
|Etowah, NC
|Regular
|K-5
|7
|Evergreen Community Charter School
|Asheville, NC
|Charter
|K-8
|8
|Mills River Elementary School
|Mills River, NC
|Regular
|K-5
|9
|Hot Springs Elementary School
|Hot Springs, NC
|Regular
|K-5
|10
|Weaverville Elementary School
|Weaverville, NC
|Regular
|2-4