Top 10 public schools near Asheville

Reviews

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Top 10 List

The following list was compiled with data using CarolinaSchoolsHub. The list below is not meant be used as a definitive guide to which area high school would be best for any individual student. For schools that are close to one another in rankings, differences in available data are in most cases very small.

Top 10 High Schools in the Asheville Area
RankSchool NameCitySchool
Type  		Grades
Served
1Nesbitt Discovery AcademyAsheville, NCRegular9-12
2Asheville High SchoolAsheville, NCRegular9-12
3Hendersonville High SchoolHendersonville, NCRegular9-12
4The Franklin School of InnovationAsheville, NCCharter5-12
5Roberson High SchoolAsheville, NCRegular9-12
6North Buncombe High SchoolWeaverville, NCRegular9-12
7Tuscola High SchoolWaynesville, NCRegular9-12
8Pisgah High SchoolCanton, NCRegular9-12
9East Henderson High SchoolEast Flat Rock, NCRegular9-12
10West Henderson High SchoolHendersonville, NCRegular9-12

Top 10 Middle Schools in the Asheville Area

RankSchool NameCitySchool
Type  		Grades
Served
1Evergreen Community Charter SchoolAsheville, NCCharterK-8
2Francine Delany New SchoolAsheville, NCCharterK-8
3Rugby Middle SchoolHendersonville, NCRegular6-8
4Bethel Middle SchoolWaynesville, NCRegular6-8
5IC ImagineAsheville, NCCharterK-12
6Cane Creek Middle SchoolFletcher, NCRegular6-8
7ArtSpace Charter SchoolSwannanoa, NCCharterK-8
8Montford North Star AcademyAsheville, NCRegular6-7
9The Mountain Community SchoolHendersonville, NCCharterK-8
10Hendersonville Middle SchoolHendersonville, NCRegular6-8

Top 10 Elementary Schools in the Asheville Area

RankSchool NameCitySchool
Type  		Grades
Served
1Hendersonville Elementary SchoolHendersonville, NCRegularK-5
2Riverbend Elementary SchoolClyde, NCRegularK-5
3Glenn C Marlow Elementary SchoolMills River, NCRegularK-5
4Atkinson Elementary SchoolHendersonville, NCRegularK-5
5Brush Creek Elementary SchoolMarshall, NCRegularK-5
6Etowah Elementary SchoolEtowah, NCRegularK-5
7Evergreen Community Charter SchoolAsheville, NCCharterK-8
8Mills River Elementary SchoolMills River, NCRegularK-5
9Hot Springs Elementary SchoolHot Springs, NCRegularK-5
10Weaverville Elementary SchoolWeaverville, NCRegular2-4

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store