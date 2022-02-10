Top 10 public schools near Asheville

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A 9-year-old girl has been charged with assault in connection with last week's death of a 4-year-old boy in Alabama, the Mobile County District Attorney’s office confirmed.

Mobile police responded to a home around 8:00 a.m. on Feb. 3 for a medical emergency and found the boy unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.