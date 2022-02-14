Top 10 romantic restaurants in Greenville

We collected a list of the top 10 romantic restaurants in Greenville as ranked by TripAdvisor. Rick Erwin’s Westend Grille took the top spot with a 4.5/5 rating with 549 reviews. The spot has been praised online for its food and ambience. 

Most of the top restaurants on the list specialize in American Southern and Steakhouse dishes with a few notable exceptions. The Schwaben House specializes in German food, Jianna features Tuscan dishes and Pomegranate on Main serves Persian cuisine.  

1. Rick Erwin’s Westend GrilleAmerican, Steakhouse $$$$
2. Ruth’s Chris Steak HouseAmerican $$$$
3. Sassafras Southern BistroAmerican$$ – $$
4. Halls ChophouseSteakhouse $$$
5. Ruth’s Chris Steak HouseSteakhouse $$$$
6. Schwaben HouseEuropean, German $$ – $$$
7. Ricks Erwin’s Nantucket SeafoodAmerican, Seafood $$$$
8. JiannaItalian, Tuscan $$ – $$$
9. Saskatoon SteakhouseSteakhouse $$ – $$$
10. Pomegranate on MainMiddle Eastern, Persian $$ – $$$

