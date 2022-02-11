Top 10 seafood restaurants in Greenville

If you’re in the mood for seafood, Greenville offers several options for a great experience. We have compiled a list of the top 10 seafood restaurants as ranked by TripAdvisor. The list includes options for traditional dishes as well as Cajun and Creole specialties.
Rick Erwin’s Nantucket Seafood tops the list with The Lost Cajun close behind. Rick Erwin’s Nantucket Seafood offers customers a fine dining experience in an upscale environment. Some of the more interesting items on their menu include the Shellfish Tower, Crab Cake Stuffed Maine Lobster and Dry-aged Ribeye steaks.
A new entry to the list is The Seafood Spot which specializes in Lowcountry seafood. Some of their options include a seafood boil with shrimp, turkey sausage, corn and potatoes. They also offer Blue Crab seasonally and a fried Croaker sandwich.
|#10. The Seafood Spot
|Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American- Price: $$ – $$$- Address: 219 W. Antrim Dr., Suite C, Greenville, SC 29607-2346
|#9. Harbor Inn Cajun Seafood
|Rating: 3.5 / 5 (84 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood- Price: $$ – $$$- Address: 321 Haywood Rd, Greenville, SC
|#8. Red Lobster
|Rating: 3.5/5 (98 reviews) Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood- Price: $$ – $$$- Address: 1940 Wade Hampton Blvd, Greenville, SC 29615
|#7. Silver Bay Seafood Restaurant
|Rating: 4.0 / 5 (66 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood- Price: $$ – $$$- Address: 6513 White Horse Rd, Greenville, SC 29611-2537
|#6. Bimini’s Oyster Bar and Seafood Cafe
|Rating: 3.5 / 5 (193 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood- Price: $$ – $$$- Address: 100 Villa Rd, Greenville, SC 29615-3010
|#5. Bonefish Grill
|Rating: 4.0 / 5 (277 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood- Price: $$ – $$$- Address: 1515 Woodruff Rd, Greenville, SC 29607-5743
|#4. Shuckin Shack
|Rating: 4.0 / 5 (153 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Bar- Price: $$ – $$$- Address: 3620 Pelham Rd Suite 4, Greenville, SC 29615-5044
|#3. The Lost Cajun
|Rating: 5.0 / 5 (86 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Cajun & Creole, Seafood- Price: $$ – $$$- Address: 116 N Main St, Greenville, SC 29601-2721
|#2. The Lost Cajun
|Rating: 4.5 / 5 (597 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood- Price: $$ – $$$- Address: 3612 Pelham Rd Ste A, Greenville, SC 29615-7413
|#1. Ricks Erwin’s Nantucket Seafood
|Rating: 4.5 / 5 (687 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood- Price: $$$$- Address: 40 W Broad St, Greenville, SC 29601-5206