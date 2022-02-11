Top 10 seafood restaurants in Greenville

If you’re in the mood for seafood, Greenville offers several options for a great experience. We have compiled a list of the top 10 seafood restaurants as ranked by TripAdvisor. The list includes options for traditional dishes as well as Cajun and Creole specialties.

Rick Erwin’s Nantucket Seafood tops the list with The Lost Cajun close behind. Rick Erwin’s Nantucket Seafood offers customers a fine dining experience in an upscale environment. Some of the more interesting items on their menu include the Shellfish Tower, Crab Cake Stuffed Maine Lobster and Dry-aged Ribeye steaks.

A new entry to the list is The Seafood Spot which specializes in Lowcountry seafood. Some of their options include a seafood boil with shrimp, turkey sausage, corn and potatoes. They also offer Blue Crab seasonally and a fried Croaker sandwich.