Top 10 Spartanburg public schools

Reviews

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Top 10 List

The following list was compiled with data using CarolinaSchoolsHub. The list below is not meant be used as a definitive guide to which area high school would be best for any individual student. For schools that are close to one another in rankings, differences in available data are in most cases very small.

Top High Schools in the Spartanburg Area

RankSchool NameCitySchool
Type  		Grades
Served
1High Point AcademySpartanburg, SCCharterK-12
2Landrum High SchoolLandrum, SCRegular9-12
3Dorman High SchoolRoebuck, SCRegular9-12
4Woodruff High SchoolWoodruff, SCRegular9-12
5Spartanburg High SchoolSpartanburg, SCRegular9-12
6Boiling Springs High SchoolBoiling Springs, SCRegular9-12
7James F. Byrnes High SchoolDuncan, SCRegular9-12
8Chapman High SchoolInman, SCRegular9-12
9Chesnee High SchoolChesnee, SCRegular9-12
10Broome High SchoolSpartanburg, SCRegular9-12

Top Middle Schools in the Spartanburg Area

RankSchool NameCitySchool
Type  		Grades
Served
1Campobello-Gramling SchoolCampobello, SCRegularPK-8
2Landrum Middle SchoolLandrum, SCRegular6-8
3Florence Chapel Middle SchoolDuncan, SCRegular7-8
4Rainbow Lake Middle SchoolChesnee, SCRegular6-8
5Woodruff Middle SchoolWoodruff, SCRegular6-8
6McCracken Middle SchoolSpartanburg, SCRegular6-8
7Boiling Springs Middle SchoolInman, SCRegular6-8
8Chesnee Middle SchoolChesnee, SCRegular6-8
9T. E. Mabry Middle SchoolInman, SCRegular7-8
10R. P. Dawkins Middle SchoolMoore, SCRegular6-8

Top Elementary Schools in the Spartanburg Area

RankSchool NameCitySchool
Type  		Grades
Served
1Pine St. Elementary SchoolSpartanburg, SCRegularK-5
2Carlisle-Foster’s Grove Elementary SchoolChesnee, SCRegularPK-4
3Inman Elementary SchoolInman, SCRegularPK-3
4Chesnee Elementary SchoolChesnee, SCRegularPK-5
5Reidville Elementary SchoolReidville, SCRegularPK-4
6Holly Springs-Motlow Elementary SchoolCampobello, SCRegularPK-6
7Abner Creek AcademyDuncan, SCRegularPK-4
8Campobello-Gramling SchoolCampobello, SCRegularPK-8
9Boiling Springs Elementary SchoolBoiling Springs, SCRegularPK-4
10Boiling Springs Intermediate SchoolBoiling Springs, SCRegular5-5

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store