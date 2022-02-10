Top 10 Spartanburg public schools

The following list was compiled with data using CarolinaSchoolsHub. The list below is not meant be used as a definitive guide to which area high school would be best for any individual student. For schools that are close to one another in rankings, differences in available data are in most cases very small.
Top High Schools in the Spartanburg Area
|Rank
|School Name
|City
|School
Type
|Grades
Served
|1
|High Point Academy
|Spartanburg, SC
|Charter
|K-12
|2
|Landrum High School
|Landrum, SC
|Regular
|9-12
|3
|Dorman High School
|Roebuck, SC
|Regular
|9-12
|4
|Woodruff High School
|Woodruff, SC
|Regular
|9-12
|5
|Spartanburg High School
|Spartanburg, SC
|Regular
|9-12
|6
|Boiling Springs High School
|Boiling Springs, SC
|Regular
|9-12
|7
|James F. Byrnes High School
|Duncan, SC
|Regular
|9-12
|8
|Chapman High School
|Inman, SC
|Regular
|9-12
|9
|Chesnee High School
|Chesnee, SC
|Regular
|9-12
|10
|Broome High School
|Spartanburg, SC
|Regular
|9-12
Top Middle Schools in the Spartanburg Area
|Rank
|School Name
|City
|School
Type
|Grades
Served
|1
|Campobello-Gramling School
|Campobello, SC
|Regular
|PK-8
|2
|Landrum Middle School
|Landrum, SC
|Regular
|6-8
|3
|Florence Chapel Middle School
|Duncan, SC
|Regular
|7-8
|4
|Rainbow Lake Middle School
|Chesnee, SC
|Regular
|6-8
|5
|Woodruff Middle School
|Woodruff, SC
|Regular
|6-8
|6
|McCracken Middle School
|Spartanburg, SC
|Regular
|6-8
|7
|Boiling Springs Middle School
|Inman, SC
|Regular
|6-8
|8
|Chesnee Middle School
|Chesnee, SC
|Regular
|6-8
|9
|T. E. Mabry Middle School
|Inman, SC
|Regular
|7-8
|10
|R. P. Dawkins Middle School
|Moore, SC
|Regular
|6-8
Top Elementary Schools in the Spartanburg Area
|Rank
|School Name
|City
|School
Type
|Grades
Served
|1
|Pine St. Elementary School
|Spartanburg, SC
|Regular
|K-5
|2
|Carlisle-Foster’s Grove Elementary School
|Chesnee, SC
|Regular
|PK-4
|3
|Inman Elementary School
|Inman, SC
|Regular
|PK-3
|4
|Chesnee Elementary School
|Chesnee, SC
|Regular
|PK-5
|5
|Reidville Elementary School
|Reidville, SC
|Regular
|PK-4
|6
|Holly Springs-Motlow Elementary School
|Campobello, SC
|Regular
|PK-6
|7
|Abner Creek Academy
|Duncan, SC
|Regular
|PK-4
|8
|Campobello-Gramling School
|Campobello, SC
|Regular
|PK-8
|9
|Boiling Springs Elementary School
|Boiling Springs, SC
|Regular
|PK-4
|10
|Boiling Springs Intermediate School
|Boiling Springs, SC
|Regular
|5-5