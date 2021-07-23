Top-notch girlfriend gifts for any occasion

According to the Journal of Consumer Research, giving a gift will provide you with as much satisfaction and enjoyment as the person who is receiving it.

Gifts for your girlfriend

Finding the perfect gift for someone special can be a stressful experience, especially if that person is a partner. You want to buy a gift that honors the recipient, showing that you listen to them and know what they like. When buying a gift for your girlfriend, consider stepping out of the traditional box and putting extra thought into a gift.

How to shop for your girlfriend?

Don’t wait for a special occasion

Sometimes the best time to give a gift is when there is no special occasion, and a surprise gift can brighten your girlfriend’s day. Staple surprise gifts could include roses, champagne, chocolate or a cute stuffed animal. If you know your girlfriend needs a pick-me-up and a laugh, go for something outside the box, like a pair of custom face socks.

Buy something she likes

Whether you’re searching for a gift for a birthday, an anniversary or the holidays, a gift is always better if you know it’s something she will appreciate. Think about things she might buy herself, considering her tastes and interests. Travel accessories or technological gadgets are also thoughtful, yet practical gifts.

Best jewelry gifts for your girlfriend

Macy’s Diamond Tennis Bracelet in Sterling Silver

This one-carat diamond tennis bracelet is sure to sparkle. The round diamonds can be set in sterling silver, gold-plated sterling silver and rose gold-plated sterling silver, so they can be perfectly curated to match her favorite pieces.

Where to buy: Macy’s

MICHAEL KORS Pyper Rose Gold-Tone Leather Watch

This is an ideal gift if your girlfriend is a minimalist. This watch is sophisticated and simple on its own without any need for extra razzle and dazzle. It is made from top-quality leather and stainless steel paired with rose-gold-tone hardware.

Where to buy: Amazon

Best travel gifts for your girlfriend

Radley London Leather Passport Cover

If you are planning an international adventure with your girlfriend, surprise her with this adorable classic Scottie dog passport case to help her stay organized. This imported leather case has one clear compartment and three slip pockets for ID, tickets and cash.

Where to buy: Macy’s

The North Face Classic Everyday Daypack

If your girlfriend is a fan of outdoor adventures, she’ll love this backpack. The backpack features a roomy main compartment with front organization compartments, easy stash pockets and water bottle compartments. The soft shoulder harnesses make this pack extremely comfortable.

Where to buy: Amazon

Best self-care gifts for your girlfriend

Farmacy Farmer’s Market Kit Farm-Fresh Skincare Bestsellers

This set will replenish and hydrate skin to help boost health and radiance. It includes a Green Clean cleansing balm, Very Cherry vitamin C serum, Daily Greens oil-free gel moisturizer and a Honey Potion hydration mask. The moringa and papaya will cleanse and detox. The acerola cherry hydrates, brightens and firms skin, while the proprietary honey mix soothes skin with antioxidants.

Where to buy: Sephora and Amazon

Amazon Basics Shiatsu Neck and Shoulder Massager

This shiatsu neck massager features infrared heading and deep kneading for an on-demand massage. The durable and comfortable design comes with an easy-to-use control panel with massage rotation and heat functions. Pop the massager over the neck and shoulders to create calmness and comfort.

Where to buy: Amazon

Best technology gifts for your girlfriend

Apple AirPods with Charging Case

Apple’s AirPods allow the user to seamlessly connect to a Bluetooth device for a hands-free experience. With a battery life of 24-hours and the ability to play 60 million songs with a low-latency wireless connection, these Airpods are a gift that will keep giving.

Where to buy: Amazon

Echo Show 8

This high-tech device is a great way to organize calendars, update lists and set reminders. It also can be used to watch TV shows, movies and listen to some favorite tunes. The Echo Show also allows the user to communicate with their friends and family while using the 8-inch HD adaptive color screen and stereo speakers.

Where to buy: Amazon

Hatch Restore – Sound Machine, Smart Light, Personal Sleep Routine

A good night’s sleep is probably the best gift one could get. This sound machine personalizes sleep and wake-up routines with natural sounds and a sunrise alarm clock that supports healthy cortisol levels. Customize the mood with a variety of soft glow lights, white noise and sounds.

Where to buy: Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Best accessory gifts for your girlfriend

MICHAEL MICHAEL KORS Beck Large Pebbled Leather Tote Bag

This daily carryall is made of 100% rich-pebbled leather, and it has a variety of straps, so there are multiple ways to carry it. The spacious interior can fit everything an ambitious person on the go needs for the day.

Where to buy: Macy’s

Tory Burch Miller Cloud

You can never go wrong with a great pair of shoes, and these Tory Burch sandals are not only adorable, but wildly comfortable with a dual-density foam core that hugs the foot for a great fit.

Where to buy: Tory Burch

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ryan Dempsey writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.