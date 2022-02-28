GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Ukrainian families in the Upstate are drowning in emotions after watching the violence Russia continues to unleash in their homeland.

“My parents and my people are in bomb shelters, some are wounded, some are dead,” said Greenville Resident originally from Ukraine, Andrew Butenko.

This is the reality of it. The current state of Andrew Butenko’s home country.

He has spent a lot more time the last couple of days, checking in on his family over the phone and through social media.

“This building that was hit by a Russian missile, located just two blocks from the hospital where I was born and where my wife was born and it’s five, six blocks away from my house where my parents are now,” Butenko told 7NEWS.

They’re living in the heart of war, destruction and death.

“They are shooting just into apartment complexes, one of my friends is there and he doesn’t reply, and I am just so worried if he is still alive,” said Butenko.

His parents much like others in the country have unwavering dedication for their homeland. They don’t want to leave. In fact, his father offered to fight.

“After you’re sitting and listening to sounds of something blowing up, after a few days you kind of get used to it,” Butenko explained.

As you can imagine, he has been living each day with an endless stream of emotions.

“I am in a safe place and I believe this is the thing that causes the most anger because I am safe and they are not,” said Butenko.

Butenko wants to help.

Prayers for peace have been pouring in throughout the Upstate. He told 7NEWS he appreciates those thoughts but believes what the country really needs is donations.

“The day will come when the war will end and we will need every cent to recover the country that is damaged,” Butenko told us.

If the devastation wasn’t enough, Butenko said there’s another battle stirring over misinformation.

“Those channels spread the hate, told lies that we don’t have Russian invasion,” explained Butenko.

But above that, he is proud of his country and the people stepping in to protect their motherland.

“We are solid, we are strong and we will win this war,” Butenko said.

Butenko told us, if every American donates just one dollar, it will make a huge difference in rebuilding all that has already been lost.

There are a lot of websites and organizations you can donate to, you can find a couple below.