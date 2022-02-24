CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Ukrainians living in the Lowcountry are communicating with friends and family who are concerned as Russia wages war on their country.

Dr. Oleg Palygin is a nephrologist at the Medical University of South Carolina. He told News 2 on Thursday that his family and friends living in Ukraine have been hearing explosions around their homes.

“I’m worried for sure,” he said. “I don’t know where does this all go (sic) and I’m just thinking about what will be the end of this Russian military action.”

Dr. Palygin’s mother, along with friends and family members living near Kyiv, described what the last 24 hours have been like for them.

“When they start to hear a loud sound of explosion near the city, a lot of people wake up and start calling to their friends, the try to check any news and social media,” he explained.

Police officers inspect area after an apparent Russian strike in Kyiv Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

He said people are trying to prepare and not panic. So far, he said internet and communications seem to be working well.

Dr. Palygin recently had some friends from Ukraine visit Charleston. They cannot get back to their country.

“Right now, the situation is, all the air space, all the flights canceled, have been canceled, there’s no possibility to fly to Ukraine.”

He is frustrated to see Ukraine having to take a step back rather than moving forward into the future.

“We’re suppose to be looking on a new telescope exploring space yeah, but we do absolutely the opposite going back into another century. Well, we start primitive fights. That’s not what I expect from nowadays.”