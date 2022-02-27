UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N.’s two major bodies will hold separate meetings Monday on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The sessions of the 193-nation General Assembly and the more powerful 15-member Security Council reflect widespread international demands for an immediate cease-fire and escalating concern for the plight of millions of Ukrainians caught up in the war.

The Security Council gave a green light Sunday for the first emergency session of the General Assembly in decades. France’s ambassador announced that the Security Council also will hold meet Monday afternoon on the humanitarian impact of the war.