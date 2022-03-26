GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Waving Ukrainian flags and holding signs, dozens of Upstate residents stood in solidarity with Ukrainians in Greenville Saturday.

“We wanted to stand here today with Ukrainians who live here in Greenville or have family still in Ukraine to tell them we stand with them and support them,” said Hayden Laye, the Founder and Director of Activism of South Carolina Stands with Ukraine.

The event, which was organized by South Carolina Stands with Ukraine, began near city hall. Participants took their message down Main Street and marched to Falls Park.

“We’ve seen support from local governments all over South Carolina – from Greenville, Fountain Inn, Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Columbia and everything in between.”

The group was made up of life-long South Carolinians and those with ties to Ukraine.

“My wife’s father is back in Ukraine now so it’s stressful,” said Ron Irvin. “She worries. No country should have to endure war. Killing people is not the way to do things.”

For Alyona Smokvin, the march was extremely meaningful.

“To see people come together from all parts of the world, especially all parts of the state and non-Ukrainians, it means everything,” Smokvin said. “I’m incredibly grateful.”

Smokvin is from Ukraine. She said her family is still there trying to defend their homes and country.

“It’s devastating. It’s breaking all of our hearts. But, they’re incredibly brave and strong. They’re hopeful, and that’s why they’re standing, fighting and staying in their home. My family that’s here in the U.S., we’re having a really hard time because there’s only so much we can do.”

Smokvin and other participants encouraged others to support Ukraine as well.

“It should matter to all of us,” said Smokvin.

“I think it’s important that all Americans stand up for Ukraine,” said Sue Ellen Sineath.

South Carolina Stands with Ukraine will hold additional events across the state in the coming weeks. To learn more, visit their website.