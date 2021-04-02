SC Comicon Ticket Giveaway

Each weekday, one (1) winner will receive 2 Day General Admission valid to the SC Comicon in Greenville, SC April 17 -18, 2021 only (see ticket/website for restrictions). Our Grand Prize winner will be drawn on Thursday, April 15th and receive two VIP Tickets which include 2-day passes with 30 min early entry both days, 2020 SC Comicon T-shirt, Batman #100 Variant. All prizes must be claimed in person at WSPA-TV Spartanburg Station (113 Edinburgh Court Greenville, SC 29607) no later than Friday, April 16, 2021 at 4:30pm.